Louisville vs. Stanford: Too many points?

The Louisville Cardinals will travel to California to take on Stanford. Are the Cardinals a good bet to cover as 20.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Louisville vs. Stanford prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

367 Louisville (-20.5) at 368 Stanford (+20.5); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Stanford Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Stanford. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Louisville moved to 6-3, defeating Clemosn by a score of 33-21 on November 2nd. Issac Brown ran for 151 yards on 20 carries against the Tigers. Louisville looks for the third consecutive victory on Saturday.

Stanford Cardinal Game Notes

Stanford dropped to 2-7, losing to NC State by 31 points on November 2nd. Stanford looks to snap a six-game losing skid as they host Louisville.

Louisville vs. Stanford BETTING PREDICTION

Take Stanford. This is too many points to be laying on the road. Stanford has been dreadful, but with a week off I think we see a better gameplan/effort. Louisville is coming off a big win against Clemson which I believe is over inflating this number. Take Stanford with the points.

Louisville vs. Stanford Prediction: Stanford +20.5

