Kent State vs. Penn State CFB Prediction: Can Penn State win by 7 TDs?

Unranked Kent State heads to University Park to face #10 Penn State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on the Big Ten Network. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 48.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Kent State vs. Penn State betting prediction.

Kent State is 0-3 straight up this season and 0-3 against the spread. They have yet to win a game this season, and their worst loss came against St. Francis.

Penn State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against West Virginia, and they are undefeated this season.

Kent State vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Kent State Golden Flashes (+48.5) at 316 Penn State Nittany Lions (-48.5); o/u 55.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Kent State vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Kent State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kent State Golden Flashes Game Notes

Kent State kicker Joel Miasek, defensive lineman Mason Maddox, offensive lineman Jaxon Dunn, linebacker Sayed Abuhamdeh, wide receiver Ali Fisher, tight end Hunter Hopperton, and wide receiver Ardell Banks are all questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. Fisher had 1 catch for 13 yards in his team’s Week 1 game against Pittsburgh.

Golden Flashes running back Gavin Garcia will miss Saturday’s contest and the rest of the season with a knee injury. Garcia led the team in rushing with 544 yards last season.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea will sit out Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Rappleyea played in the team’s Week 1 game against West Virginia but didn’t accrue any statistics.

Nittany Lions DT De’Andre Cook, WR Peter Gonzalez, LB Kari Jackson, DT T.A. Cunningham, DE Mylachi Williams, DT Liam Andrews, reserve QB Jaxon Smolik, DE Mason Robinson, LB Ta’Mere Robinson, DT Sam Siafa, LB Keon Wylie, DE Zuriah Fisher, DT Xavier Gilliam, and TE Jerry Cross are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries for Saturday’s game.

Kent State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Kent State is 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Golden Flashes are 4-15-1 ATS as road underdogs since the start of the 2020 season.

Penn State is 14-8-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

Penn State is 9-5 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against the Golden Flashes.

Kent State vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

Penn State head coach James Franklin has been known for covering the spread during his tenure in Happy Valley. The former Vanderbilt headman became the the head coach at Penn State in 2014. Since 2014, Penn State is 57-39-3 ATS (59.4% cover rate) as a favorite. That’s the sixth-best mark in the FBS over that span. Franklin has also been great against the spread when playing non-conference opponents.

Since 2014, Penn State is 25-15 ATS (62.5% cover rate) against non-conference foes. That’s the eighth-best mark in the country over that stretch. And finally, the Nittany Lions have been great at home under Franklin. Penn State is 38-29-2 ATS (56.7% cover rate) at home since the start of the 2014 season. I know 49 points is a lot, but James Franklin and the Nittany Lions covered multiple 40+ point spreads last season. I think they can do it again here. I’m laying the points with Penn State at home on Saturday afternoon.