Kennesaw State vs FIU Odds: Preview & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 11:45 am by Michael Cash

MIAMI, Fla. — Kennesaw State vs FIU odds show the Owls listed as a narrow three-point favorite for Tuesday night’s matchup under the lights at Riccardo Silva Stadium. With the total sitting at 49, oddsmakers expect a balanced, mid-tempo game that could hinge on red-zone execution and field position. Here’s how both sides stack up and where the early betting value may lie ahead of kickoff.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Kennesaw State vs FIU Odds — Current

Spread: Kennesaw State -3.0 (-115) / FIU +3.0 (-105) • Moneyline: Kennesaw State -160 / FIU +135 • Total: O49.0 (-110) / U49.0 (-110)

Kickoff: Tue, Oct. 21, 2025 — 7:00 p.m. ET • TV: TBA • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium — Miami, FL

Weather: Monitor late; nothing actionable as of publish.

Kennesaw State offense vs FIU defense

Kennesaw State needs clean early downs and penalty discipline to keep third-and-long off the sheet. The script points to balanced early calls, quick rhythm, and red-zone efficiency. If the Owls protect the pocket and finish drives, -3 stays live.

FIU offense vs Kennesaw State defense

FIU’s best answer is tempo in the short/intermediate game with selective vertical shots. Protecting the QB and avoiding negative plays keeps success rate steady and sets up 8–10 play drives in what profiles as a one-score contest.

Trends & market notes

Market orbiting a field goal: modest support nudged the favorite from -2.5 toward -3 .

. Total near 49 signals moderate pace and sustained drives rather than track-meet tempo.

Numbers suggest classic toss-up variance; late buyback at +3 is common in this range.

Kennesaw State vs FIU prediction & expert pick

Lean: FIU +3 (-105) at +3 or better. Tight matchup, limited separation — taking the points in a coin-flip script.

📊 Lock the best number: Check current odds & line moves 🔍

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.