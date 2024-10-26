Kansas vs. Kansas State: Too many points?

Kansas will head to Manhattan to take on Kansas State. With the Wildcats listed as 10.0-point favorites and the total at 55.5 points what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

181 Kansas (+10.0) at 182 Kansas State (-10.0); o/u 55.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

Bill Snyder Family Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Kansas vs. Kansas State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas Wildcats Game Notes

Kansas moved to 2-5, defeating Houston by a score of 42-14 last Saturday. Jalon Daniels had a nice game throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats look to win consecutive games.

Kansas State Game Notes

Kansas State improved to 6-1 beating WVU 45-18 on October 19th. Avery Johnson threw for 298 yards and 3 TD’s. The Wildcats look to improve to 7-1 on the year.

Kansas vs. Kansas State BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas. This just feels like too many for a rivalry game. The Jayhawks had a lot of preseason hype, but they have severely underperformed so far this season. However, Kanas did play well last week at Houston. Daniels and Neal were great and I expect them to carry the momentum over to this week. KU stays inside the number.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction: Kansas +10