    NCAAF Articles

    Kansas State vs. West Virginia: Wildcats Cover on Road?

    Duke James
    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

    The Mountaineers will have another chance to take down a ranked opponent in front of their home crowd on Saturday night when the Kansas State Wildcats come to town. West Virginia is sitting at 3-3 on the season after picking up a loss last week. The Wildcats bounced back from their lone loss of the season with two straight wins. They will be 2.5 point road favorites and this Kansas State vs. West Virginia matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Kansas State Wildcats (-2.5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (+2.5) o/u 55.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

    Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Favorite

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas State Wildcats

    The Wildcats enter Saturday with a 5-1 record and have won two straight games. The latest coming in a 31-28 game at Colorado. Avery Johnson completed a 50 yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown with 2 minutes left in the game that would ultimately be the game winning score after the Buffaloes turned the ball on over on downs the next drive. Johnson completed 15 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns while also adding an interception and a touchdown on the ground. DJ Giddens continued to dominate running the football. He followed up an 187 yard performance against Oklahoma State with an 182 yard performance against Colorado. The defense had 6 sacks and 1 interception while giving up 388 yards and 3 touchdowns to Shedeur Sanders. 

    West Virginia Mountaineers

    The Mountaineers were feeling good entering last week after winning two straight games, but fell short against the Iowa State Cyclones 28-16. Garrett Greene struggled throwing the ball, completing just 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 206 yards. He added one touchdown and 2 interceptions while leading the team in rushing with 87 yards. They were able to slow down the Cyclones rushing attack to just 2.9 yards per carry, but they did have 3 rushing touchdowns. The Mountaineers are 2-2 at home this season and this will be their Homecoming game.

    Kansas State is 7-6 ATS in their last 13 games 

    The OVER is 3-2 in Kansas State’s last 5 away games

    West Virginia is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

    The OVER is 8-3 in West Virginia’s last 11 games

    Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction:

    I like Kansas State to cover the 2.5 point spread on the road on Saturday night. West Virginia is 0-3 ATS in their 3 games against ranked opponents this season. Garrett Greene has struggled to protect the ball this season with 6 interceptions going against a Kansas State defense that is 33rd in the country in interceptions per game with 1. Greene has also been sacked 10 times this season and is going against the 19th ranked defense in sacks per game with 2.8. Kansas State is also 9th in opponent rush yards per attempt at 3 and 5th in opponent rush yards per game at 78.8. The Kansas State defense should be able to stop the run and force Greene into throwing the ball, where they should be able to get pressure on him and force him into mistakes. Going up against an offense that has only scored less than 30 points one time this season, I don’t see West Virginia being able to keep up in this one.

    Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction: Kansas State -2.5

