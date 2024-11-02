Close Menu

    Kansas State vs. Houston: Too many points?

    Paul Elliot
    Kansas State vs. Houston

    The Kansas State Wildcats will travel to Houston to take on the Cougars. Are the Wildcats a good bet to cover as 12.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Kansas State vs. Houston prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    371 Kansas State (-12.5) at 372 Houston (+12.5); o/u 45.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

    TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Kansas State vs. Houston Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

    Kansas State moved to 7-1, defeating Kansas by a score of 29-27 last Saturday. Avery Johnson threw for 253 yards and 2 TD’s. The Wildcats look for their eighth victory of the season on Saturday.

    Houston Cougars Game Notes

    The Cougars improved to 3-5, beating Utah by three points on October 26th. Zeon Chriss threw for 2 TD’s however for only 61 yards. The Cougars will host #17 Kansas State on Saturday.

    Kansas State vs. Houston BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Wildcats. Houston has been playing better, but I don’t think they have enough offensively to hang with K-State here. The Cougars have struggled to throw the ball and will likely be asked to if they get early in this game. K-State can score thru the air or on the ground. After a near loss last week for the Wildcats, they will be focused here and not take the Cougars lightly.

    Kansas State vs. Houston Prediction: Kansas State -12.5

