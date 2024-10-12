Kansas State vs. Colorado: Total too Low?

Colorado will look to continue their hot start to the season when they host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night. The Buffaloes have won 3 straight games following a loss to Nebraska. The Wildcats bounced back from a 38-9 loss to BYU with a 42-20 victory over Oklahoma State last week. The Buffaloes are 3.5 point home dogs and this Kansas State vs. Colorado matchup kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas State Wildcats (-3.5) at Colorado Buffaloes (+3.5) o/u 55.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats were 3-0 before heading to BYU and losing 38-9. Pretty much everything went wrong for Kansas State in that one. 2 interceptions from Avery Johnson, a fumble return for a touchdown, and a punt return for a touchdown all went the way of BYU. The Wildcats were able to get back in the win column with a 42-20 victory over Oklahoma State. Avery Johnson passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns along with an interception. He also rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns. DJ Giddens added 187 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. The defense forced a fumble and had 2 interceptions in this one.

Colorado Buffaloes

Expectations weren’t high for year 2 of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado. Sportsbooks had them at 5.5 wins before the season kicked off. The Buffs are currently 4-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 conference play. After losing to Nebraska, Colorado has won 3 straight games. Two weeks ago, they destroyed the UCF Knights 48-21. The Buffaloes entered that game as 11.5 point underdogs. Shedeur Sanders completed 28 of his 35 pass attempts for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had one interception. The defense allowed 2 touchdown passes but also had 2 interceptions, forced two fumbles, and had 5 sacks.

Kansas State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Kansas State is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Colorado

The OVER is 5-1 in Kansas State’s last 6 games on the road against Colorado

Colorado is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Colorado’s last 7 games at home

Kansas State vs. Colorado Prediction:

Take the over 55.5 total points in this matchup. The over is 6-1 in Colorado’s last 7 home games and 5 of the last 6 games between these two schools in Colorado has hit the over. Kansas State has struggled on the road this season, allowing 38 points and 27 points. The key to stopping Colorado is getting pressure on Shedeur Sanders before he has a chance to get rid of the ball. Nebraska is the only team to beat Colorado and had 6 sacks in the game. Kansas State has had just 3 sacks combined in the last 3 games. Kansas State is 116th in opponent pass yards per game, allowing 280. Colorado is coming off of a bye and should be healthy and have a good game plan to score at home. On the opposite side, the Wildcats have scored 31+ points in all but one game this season. They are 5th in the country with 244.5 rush yards per game and 4th in rush yards per attempt with 6.5. Colorado’s defense gives up 22.3 points per game and 155.8 rush yards per game. Both teams should be able to move the ball and put plenty of points on the board late on Saturday night.

Kansas State vs. Colorado Prediction: Over 55.5