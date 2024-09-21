Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction: Look Ahead Spot?

Two 3-0 schools will duke it out late on Saturday night. Kansas State comes into this one off of a ranked matchup win over Arizona. BYU cruised by Wyoming last week and will return to their home field after 2 away games. The Wildcats will be 6.5 point favorites when this Kansas State vs. BYU matchup kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas State Wildcats (-7) at BYU Cougars (+7) o/u 49.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State beat 20th ranked Arizona 31-7 at home last week. Quarterback Avery Johnson played a great game, throwing for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns, and running for another 110 yards on 17 carries. DJ Giddens had 17 carries as well for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. The defense did a great job of slowing down a powerful Arizona offense, allowing star quarterback Noah Fifita to throw for 268 yards, 0 touchdowns, and picked him off once. Kansas State also held Arizona to just 2.9 yards per rush. This was a great bounce back game following a shaky outing at Tulane where they had to come back from trailing 20-10 at the half. They ended up winning 34-27.

BYU Cougars

BYU returns home after two straight away games. Their last game was a 34-14 victory over Wyoming. Jake Retzlaff played very well throwing for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also adding an interception. The defense allowed just 217 total yards but did allow Wyoming QB Evan Svoboda to run 2 in for scores. Prior to that the Cougars handed SMU their first loss of the season 18-15. In this one Retzlaff threw for 200 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions. The defense held dual threat QB Kevin Jennings to 140 yards throwing with an interception and 38 yards on 9 carries.

Kansas State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Kansas State is 7-6 in their last 13 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Kansas State’s last 5 away games

BYU is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-5 in BYU’s last 12 games

Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction:

I’ll take BYU to cover the 7 points at home late on Saturday night. This is a sneaky spot for BYU to possibly steal this game. Kansas State is coming off of a huge ranked match up win at home over Arizona and their next game after BYU is a home game against 14th ranked Oklahoma State. In their last away game the Wildcats had to fight back from being down 20-10 at the half. I think Kansas State will be looking ahead to next week and BYU will be able to take advantage and keep this one close at home.

Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction: BYU +7