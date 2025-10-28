Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line and Pick

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jacksonville State visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday night in a Conference USA showdown with both teams looking to steady inconsistent seasons. The Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line opened with JSU as 6-point favorites, and early money has leaned their way after MTSU’s struggles against the run resurfaced last week.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏈

Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Odds

Spread: Jacksonville State -6 (-110) / Middle Tennessee State +6 (-110)

Jacksonville State -6 (-110) / Middle Tennessee State +6 (-110) Moneyline: Jacksonville State -225 / Middle Tennessee State +185

Jacksonville State -225 / Middle Tennessee State +185 Total: 54.5 (O -110 / U -110)

54.5 (O -110 / U -110) Kick: Wed, Oct. 29, 7:30 PM ET Compare live numbers before you bet.

Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State line: how to bet it

Script edge: JSU can win the neutral-downs battle with +success rate on runs off tackle; MTSU’s best counter is explosive passes on early play-action.

JSU can win the neutral-downs battle with +success rate on runs off tackle; MTSU’s best counter is explosive passes on early play-action. Red-zone tax: Both teams skew run-heavy inside the 10, slightly suppressing TD rate—reason to be cautious with full-game Over.

Both teams skew run-heavy inside the 10, slightly suppressing TD rate—reason to be cautious with full-game Over. Keys around the number: -6 invites tests toward -6.5/-7; buy-back typically appears at +7 (-115). JSU’s offense leans on tempo and early-down efficiency; MTSU’s defense has struggled to keep drives behind schedule, particularly versus RPO looks. That favors the favorite covering standard drive counts at Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State odds of -6 and total 54.5. For price discipline at the key numbers, review how to shop CFB lines and our quick primer on closing-line value.

Trends & angles to know

Pace & plays: JSU’s tempo boosts drive volume; if they lead, second-half pace normalizes—live Unders can open in the 3Q if JSU up two scores.

JSU’s tempo boosts drive volume; if they lead, second-half pace normalizes—live Unders can open in the 3Q if JSU up two scores. Field position: MTSU’s net special-teams rating is volatile; short fields are their path to an upset, but JSU’s coverage units have been steady.

MTSU’s net special-teams rating is volatile; short fields are their path to an upset, but JSU’s coverage units have been steady. Market behavior: With the Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line under a TD, sharps typically probe -6/-6.5 first; totals move on QB/OL status. Brush up on reading splits with our CFB public betting guide.

Expert pick & bet now vs bet later

Pick: Jacksonville State -6 (-110) up to -6.5. If the number hits -7, reduce exposure or pivot to JSU moneyline in parlays. For totals, lean Under 54.5 if pre-kick wind creeps up or if JSU names a run-heavy script; otherwise pass. Jacksonville State -6 (-110) up to -6.5. If the number hits -7, reduce exposure or pivot to JSU moneyline in parlays. For totals, leanif pre-kick wind creeps up or if JSU names a run-heavy script; otherwise pass. Shop the best JSU -6 / -6.5

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For details, see our Affiliate Disclosure.