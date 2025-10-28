Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line and Pick

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jacksonville State visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday night in a Conference USA showdown with both teams looking to steady inconsistent seasons. The Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line opened with JSU as 6-point favorites, and early money has leaned their way after MTSU’s struggles against the run resurfaced last week.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏈
Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Odds
- Spread: Jacksonville State -6 (-110) / Middle Tennessee State +6 (-110)
- Moneyline: Jacksonville State -225 / Middle Tennessee State +185
- Total: 54.5 (O -110 / U -110)
- Kick: Wed, Oct. 29, 7:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State line: how to bet it
- Script edge: JSU can win the neutral-downs battle with +success rate on runs off tackle; MTSU’s best counter is explosive passes on early play-action.
- Red-zone tax: Both teams skew run-heavy inside the 10, slightly suppressing TD rate—reason to be cautious with full-game Over.
- Keys around the number: -6 invites tests toward -6.5/-7; buy-back typically appears at +7 (-115).
For price discipline at the key numbers, review how to shop CFB lines and our quick primer on closing-line value.
Trends & angles to know
- Pace & plays: JSU’s tempo boosts drive volume; if they lead, second-half pace normalizes—live Unders can open in the 3Q if JSU up two scores.
- Field position: MTSU’s net special-teams rating is volatile; short fields are their path to an upset, but JSU’s coverage units have been steady.
- Market behavior: With the Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State Line under a TD, sharps typically probe -6/-6.5 first; totals move on QB/OL status.
Brush up on reading splits with our CFB public betting guide.
Expert pick & bet now vs bet later
Responsible Gaming
Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For details, see our Affiliate Disclosure.