Iowa vs USC Prediction & Odds: Are Trojans on Upset Alert?

If you shop the number, there’s a clean line to be had: USC is established as the smarter play in this cross-country showdown, but the Trojans won’t exactly be running away from Iowa — which makes USC -6.5 the play on Saturday. This game has mismatch elements (USC’s offense vs. Iowa’s stingy defense) and situational angles (travel, venue, and injuries) that compress the margin more than casual eyeballing suggests. Our Iowa vs USC preview looks at different angles ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch — Iowa vs USC

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (6–3) at No. 20 USC Trojans (7–2)

Date & kickoff: Saturday, November 15, 2025 — 3:30 PM EST / 2:30 PM CT . Game listed on major previews with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, CA (USC home)

TV: BTN (regional/BTN coverage listed) — check local listings.

Market (snapshot): USC favored roughly -6.5; total listed in the high 40s (books showing around 48.5–49.5 depending on shop). Line and total are live market numbers and can shift before kickoff.

Iowa vs USC Odds — Week 12

Team Spread Total ML Iowa +6.5 48.5 +215 USC −6.5 48.5 −230

Weather report

Weather for Los Angeles on Nov. 15 is mild and dry — typical Southern California autumn: daytime highs in the low 60s–70s (°F) with minimal rain chance and light winds. In short, weather should not materially affect game flow; this will be decided by matchup, execution, and depth rather than storms or wind. Use the dry forecast to assume a normal offensive script for USC and a conventional ground-plan for Iowa rather than game-plan-altering conditions.

Who Is The Public Betting — Iowa vs USC

Team % of Bets Open Current Iowa 58% +6.5 +6.5 USC 42% −6.5 −6.5

Key context & injuries

Why USC is favored: The Trojans bring an elite offense (top-tier yards and points per game) that creates big-play offense both through the air and on the ground; their third-down conversion and explosiveness are season-long strengths. Iowa’s offense ranks well below USC’s output, but Iowa compensates with a top-tier defense that limits explosive plays and forces low yardage across the board. This is fundamentally an offense-versus-defense clash. Injury noise: Recent public injury trackers list a few questionable/limited designations on both sides (including a listed Iowa player questionably available and some WR/RB designations for depth). No public reports indicate a confirmed QB-level absence for either team as of the latest reports, but monitor late Friday updates for any scratches. Depth/injury rotation could matter late — particularly for USC if any backups miss in the trenches. Travel & venue: Iowa crosses multiple time zones and will play in a loud Coliseum environment. Historically, Kirk Ferentz’s teams have had mixed results on extended road trips; expect some early-game hitches from Iowa that favor USC establishing a lead. Home-field and travel fatigue are modest, tangible edges for USC.



Iowa vs USC Prediction & Expert Pick

My pick: USC

Trojans win by 11 points. Expect USC to strike early with explosive plays and build a lead; Iowa’s defense keeps the Hawkeyes within one possession most of the way, but USC’s home-field and offensive firepower create enough separation for the Trojans to cover the 6.5-point spread.

This is a matchup where the favorite’s strengths align with how the home team wins: USC’s offense is built to score quickly (forcing opponents to play catch-up), while Iowa’s elite defense makes covering possible — but only if Iowa can consistently generate stops and sustain drives. The market at -6.5 prices USC as a one-possession favorite with a slight cushion; given USC’s offensive explosiveness, home-field, and Iowa’s travel, USC -6.5 is reasonably priced to stand. If you prefer to reduce variance, -6.5 gives you a single-possession hedge while still backing the superior offense at the Coliseum.

Final score prediction: USC 31, Iowa 20

