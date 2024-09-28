Iowa State vs. Houston: Cyclones Cover on Road?

Iowa State will kick off Big 12 play on Saturday night when they head to Houston to take on the Cougars. Houston enters this matchup with a 1-3 record following a loss to Cincinnati. Iowa State comes into this one undefeated on the season after a win over Arkansas State. The Cyclones are currently the 18th ranked team in the country and will be 15.5 point favorites on the road. This Iowa State vs. Houston matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Iowa State Cyclones (-15.5) at Houston Cougars (+15.5) o/u 43.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Cyclones

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 91% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones are coming off of a 52-7 win at home over Arkansas State. Rocco Becht completed 11 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns while also adding one interception. A balanced rush attack combined for 237 yards and 5 touchdowns. Iowa State’s toughest matchup so far this season was a 20-19 victory over rival Iowa. In that one, Becht completed 23 of his 35 pass attempts for two touchdowns and one interception. The rushing attack didn’t fare as well, averaging 3.2 yards on 28 carries. On defense, the Cyclones picked off the Iowa quarterback twice and held him to 99 passing yards. On the ground Iowa managed 204 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Konrardy nailed a 54 yard field goal for Iowa State to win the game with 6 seconds left.

Houston Cougars

The Cougars will come into Saturday following a 34-0 shutout loss at Cincinnati. Donovan Smith started the game at quarterback throwing for 73 yards on 11 of 16 completions and had one interception while also adding 27 rushing yards. Zeon Chriss took over for the second drive of the second half. He finished with 2 completions on 5 attempts for 19 yards but also added 27 rushing yards. Re’Shaun Sanford II was the lead back rushing for 62 yards on 6 carries. He also lost two fumbles. Houston’s one win came against Rice 33-7. Donovan Smith was the only quarterback in this one, completing 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns. The head coach for the Cougars has said that Smith will be the starting quarterback when they play Iowa State, but both quarterbacks will play.

Iowa State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Iowa State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

The OVER is 6-1 in Iowa State’s last 7 away games

Houston is 2-2 ATS this season

The UNDER is 4-1 in Houston’s last 5 games at home

Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction:

I’ll take the Cyclones laying the points on the road here. Houston’s offense has looked very bad to start the season. They are averaging 13 points per game but with the exception of the 33 points in the win over Rice, they have scored 7,12, and 0 points in their games this season. Iowa State is ranked 15th in the country in opponent points per game at 13. I don’t see the Cougars figuring out the offense and having success in this game. They do have a decent defense but the Cyclones should be able to move the ball and control the game and cover the spread here.

Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction: Iowa State -15.5