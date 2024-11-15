Houston vs. Arizona Prediction: Will This Game Be Low Scoring?

Houston has won two straight games including a victory over 16th ranked Kansas State. Can they ride that momentum into Friday night when they take on the Arizona Wildcats? The Cougars are 4-5 on the season. The Wildcats have lost 5 straight and enter Friday with a 3-6 record. However, they are 1.5 point home favorites, with this Houston vs. Arizona matchup kicking off at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Cougars (+1.5) at Arizona Wildcats (-1.5) o/u 46.5

10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV: FS1

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Cougars

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Cougars

After a slow start to the season the Cougars have won 3 of their last 4 games, with the latest being 24-19 over Kansas State. Zeon Chriss completed all 11 of his pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 22 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. DJ Butler added another 41 yards on the ground. The defense had 2 interceptions and held Kansas State to 2.6 yards per carry. Chriss took over as starting QB over Donovan Smith. He has led the team to two straight wins, throwing 3 touchdowns and one interception in those games.

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats have not played well in their first season as a member of the Big 12. They are now just 1-5 in conference play and have lost 6 of their last 7 games. They went on their bye week after getting smacked by the UCF Knights 56-12. Noah Fifita completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona finished with just 5 rushing yards and Quali Conley lost a fumble. The defense allowed over 600 yards, and 3 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Houston vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Houston is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Houston’s last 7 road games

Arizona is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Arizona’s last 11 home games

Houston vs. Arizona Prediction:

Take the under 46.5 in this matchup. The under is 8-1 in Houston’s games this season. 5 of Arizona’s 9 games this season have gone under. The Under is 6-1 in Houston’s last 7 road games and 8-3 in Arizona’s last 11 home games. Houston has the 32nd ranked defense allowing 22 points per game. Arizona is averaging just 17.25 points per game over their last 8 games. Houston runs the ball on nearly 60% of their plays and over the two game stretch with Chriss, he has only thrown a total of 24 passes. The runs should keep the clock moving. Arizona has struggled against the run allowing 5.1 yards per carry, but they have had 2 weeks to figure out a plan against the dual threat QB.

Houston vs. Arizona Prediction: Under 46.5