Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Can UGA win fifth game in a row?

Number 2 Georgia heads to Oxford to face #16 Ole Miss at 3:30 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Bulldogs cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Georgia vs. Ole Miss betting prediction.

Georgia is 7-1 straight up this season and 2-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas, and their only loss came against Alabama.

Ole Miss is 7-2 straight up this season and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against South Carolina, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

161 Georgia Bulldogs (-2.5) at 162 Ole Miss Rebels (+2.5); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris and linebacker Smael Mondon are both questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend. Mondon has 17 total tackles in 4 games of action this year.

Georgia running back Branson Robinson (leg), wide receiver Anthony Evans (undisclosed), running back Roderick Robinson (foot), defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (lower body), and wide receiver Colbie Young (suspension) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s clash with Ole Miss.

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Hall is probable to play this weekend with an undisclosed ailment. Hall is listed as the team’s third-string defensive tackle on the unofficial depth chart.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Rebels offensive lineman Jayden Williams, offensive lineman Caleb Warren, and wide receiver Cayden Lee are all questionable to play with undisclosed injuries on Saturday.

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris and running back Matt Jones are doubtful to play with undisclosed ailments this weekend. Harris has a team-high 987 receiving yards this season while Jones is third on the team in rushing with 222 yards this year.

Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. will sit out this weekend’s home date with Georgia due to a leg injury. Parrish leads the team in rushing with 678 yards this season.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Georgia is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Bulldogs are 6-14-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Ole Miss is 8-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Ole Miss is 7-4-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Prediction

This couldn’t be a bigger game for Ole Miss. With a win, the Rebels would create a path to the College Football Playoff without even having to make the SEC Championship Game. Mississippi’s offense is good enough to win this game. The Rebels rank in the top 20 nationally in points per play, points per game, yards per play, and yards per game. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has a 21-3 touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio this season and a total QBR of 86.4 on the campaign. The latter figure ranks 6th in the country this season.

Georgia could be looking ahead to their top-10 matchup with Tennessee next weekend. The Bulldogs have beaten the Rebels 5 out of the last 6 times these two teams have played. Georgia smoked Ole Miss 52-17 in Athens last season.

It’s possible that the Bulldogs are going to be overconfident coming in. There’s also the matter of Georgia QB Carson Beck’s turnovers. The 6’4” senior has thrown 11 interceptions this season, including 2+ picks in each of his last three games. That could end up being the difference in a shootout between these two schools. The public is all over Georgia in this one, but I’m not. I’m backing the Rebs at home in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.