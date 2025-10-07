Georgia vs Auburn Odds: Spread, Line Moves & Pick

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 11:24 am by admin

The Georgia vs Auburn odds headline Week 7 as No. 10 Georgia heads to Jordan-Hare for a primetime SEC rivalry tilt. The early market opened a short number and has settled near a field goal, with public tickets leaning Georgia and totals traders circling the mid-40s. Below, we line up opening vs. current odds, public tickets, quick injuries/weather, sharp trends, and our buy/sell points. For live moves, check the College Football odds page, the CFB public betting chart, and the CFB hub.

Game Snapshot — Georgia vs Auburn odds

Matchup: No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, October 11, 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 11, 7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)

Opening odds (market consensus)

Spread: Georgia -3.5 / Auburn +3.5

Georgia -3.5 / Auburn +3.5 Moneyline: Georgia -165 / Auburn +140

Georgia -165 / Auburn +140 Total: 46.5

46.5 Notes: Opened -3.5 with a mid-40s total; early two-way kept spread stable while totals nudged around 46.5.

Current odds (as of Tue, Oct 7)

Spread: Georgia -3.5 (even to +105) / Auburn +3.5 (-125 to -120)

Georgia -3.5 (even to +105) / Auburn +3.5 (-125 to -120) Moneyline: Georgia -165 / Auburn +140

Georgia -165 / Auburn +140 Total: 46.5 (Over even / Under -120)

46.5 (Over even / Under -120) Move, open → now: Spread steady at -3.5; slight tax to Auburn +3.5; total holding 46.5 with under juice.

Public betting — tickets only

Spread tickets: Georgia ~63% / Auburn ~37%

Georgia ~63% / Auburn ~37% Total tickets: Over ~61% / Under ~39%

Over ~61% / Under ~39% Read: Public leans Dawgs and the Over; price shading favors Auburn +3.5 and Under 46.5 as contrarian angles.

Injuries & weather

Injuries: No new confirmed status changes for primary starters as of Tuesday morning; monitor team availability later in the week.

No new confirmed status changes for primary starters as of Tuesday morning; monitor team availability later in the week. Weather: Forecast near 70s at kickoff with light wind; negligible weather impact expected.

Trends that matter

Georgia is 8-0 straight up in the last eight vs. Auburn.

Georgia is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 road games.

The series has leaned Under in recent SEC meetings at Jordan-Hare.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Georgia -3.5 (or -3). Georgia’s defense travels, and Auburn’s offense has struggled to create explosives against top-10 units. We prefer -3 if it appears; otherwise small stake at -3.5.

Buy up to: -3.5 (-110)

-3.5 (-110) Sell down to: -3 (-120)

-3 (-120) Alt angles: Under 46.5 (if -110 or better) or Auburn team total Under if it posts ≥ 20.5.

