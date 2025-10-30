Georgia Tech vs N.C. State Expert Pick: Yellow Jackets on Upset Alert?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets travel to face the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, November 1, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Oddsmakers show Georgia Tech favored by 5.5 points (-5.5) and the total pegged around 58.5. This Georgia Tech vs NC State prediction breaks down the matchup, odds, public lean, weather expectations, and delivers my confident pick and final score.

Game Information

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at NC State Wolfpack

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN2 / regionally available

Georgia Tech vs N.C. State Betting Odds

Spread: Georgia Tech -5.5 at home of NC State

Total (O/U): ~58.5

Bovada is listing Georgia Tech as the road favorite, reflecting confidence in their strong season and NC State’s inconsistency at home.

Public Betting Information

According to The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart, the majority of spread tickets are on Georgia Tech to cover the -5.5. On the total, early action leans toward the Over 58.5, with bettors expecting a high-scoring affair given both teams’ offensive lines and defensive vulnerabilities.

Weather Report (Raleigh, NC)

Forecast for Saturday evening in Raleigh calls for clear skies, kickoff temperature in the upper 50s°F, and light winds around 5–8 mph. No rain is expected and conditions should be near ideal for an open, offensively oriented game.

Georgia Tech vs N.C. State Prediction

Expert Pick: Georgia Tech -5.5

Georgia Tech has posted an undefeated start to the season, showing strong consistency and ability to win in close scenarios. Their run-heavy offense has controlled the tempo, and their defense has improved in key moments. NC State, while competitive, has struggled with consistency at home this year and remains vulnerable in its secondary and on deep plays.

Given Georgia Tech’s momentum and matchup advantages — especially their ability to convert on third down and limit big plays defensively — I see them winning and covering the 5.5-point line. The total at 58.5 is high, and while scoring should be solid, the stronger bet is on the spread.

Final Score Prediction:

Georgia Tech 34 — NC State 24

