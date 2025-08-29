Georgia Tech vs Colorado Preview: Can the Yellow Jackets Eclipse the Buffs at Home?

The Week 1 spotlight shines on a prime-time ACC vs. Big 12 clash as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head west to face Colorado on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Folsom Field. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, setting the stage for Deion Sanders’ reinvigorated Buffs to host an ACC squad riding roster stability and offensive tempo. Expect a strategic tussle between transition and continuity.

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Game Details

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 — 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT

Friday, August 29, 2025 — 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Georgia Tech –4.5

Georgia Tech –4.5 Moneyline: Georgia Tech around –190, Colorado around +155

Georgia Tech around –190, Colorado around +155 Over/Under: Approximately 52.5 total points

Curious how fans are leaning? Check out the latest public betting trends for this game, and explore broader insights at TheSpread.com.

News, Notes & Storylines

Yellow Jackets’ Offensive Core: Georgia Tech returns QB Haynes King and RB Jamal Haynes, anchoring an offense with continuity and chemistry.

Georgia Tech returns QB Haynes King and RB Jamal Haynes, anchoring an offense with continuity and chemistry. Colorado’s Renovation Mode: Coach Prime rolls out a revamped roster led by QB Kaidon Salter, but the Buffs quietly battle injuries on the O-line and experience growing pains.

Coach Prime rolls out a revamped roster led by QB Kaidon Salter, but the Buffs quietly battle injuries on the O-line and experience growing pains. First-Ever Meeting: No prior head-to-head history adds unpredictability—teams enter with blank slates and hungry motivations.

No prior head-to-head history adds unpredictability—teams enter with blank slates and hungry motivations. Early Edge to the Buffs? Models like SP+ and FPI show slight advantages for Colorado at home, while betting models and experts still lean the spread toward Georgia Tech—underscoring how razor-thin the margin will be.

Final Prediction

A toss-up if there ever was one. Georgia Tech’s experience and tempo meet Colorado’s home-field grit and transfer-fueled motivation. Expect a tight, heart-pounding finish, potentially decided in the final quarter.

Edge: Slight lean to Colorado due to models and home-field energy.

Prediction: Colorado 31, Georgia Tech 28

Want to Bet?

Excited to lock in that call? Place your wager here:

Bet on the Game Here