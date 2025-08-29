Georgia Tech vs Colorado Preview: Can the Yellow Jackets Eclipse the Buffs at Home?

The Week 1 spotlight shines on a prime-time ACC vs. Big 12 clash as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head west to face Colorado on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Folsom Field. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, setting the stage for Deion Sanders’ reinvigorated Buffs to host an ACC squad riding roster stability and offensive tempo. Expect a strategic tussle between transition and continuity.
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Game Details
- Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 — 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Current Betting Odds & Snapshot
- Spread: Georgia Tech –4.5
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech around –190, Colorado around +155
- Over/Under: Approximately 52.5 total points
News, Notes & Storylines
- Yellow Jackets’ Offensive Core: Georgia Tech returns QB Haynes King and RB Jamal Haynes, anchoring an offense with continuity and chemistry.
- Colorado’s Renovation Mode: Coach Prime rolls out a revamped roster led by QB Kaidon Salter, but the Buffs quietly battle injuries on the O-line and experience growing pains.
- First-Ever Meeting: No prior head-to-head history adds unpredictability—teams enter with blank slates and hungry motivations.
- Early Edge to the Buffs? Models like SP+ and FPI show slight advantages for Colorado at home, while betting models and experts still lean the spread toward Georgia Tech—underscoring how razor-thin the margin will be.
Final Prediction
A toss-up if there ever was one. Georgia Tech’s experience and tempo meet Colorado’s home-field grit and transfer-fueled motivation. Expect a tight, heart-pounding finish, potentially decided in the final quarter.
Edge: Slight lean to Colorado due to models and home-field energy.
Prediction: Colorado 31, Georgia Tech 28
