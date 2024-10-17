Georgia State vs. Marshall CFB Prediction: Herd look for 4th win

Georgia State heads to Huntington, WV to face Marshall at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2 on Thursday night. Can the Thundering Herd cover the 9-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Georgia State vs. Marshall betting prediction.

Georgia State is 2-3 straight up this season and 1-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Vanderbilt, and their worst loss came against Georgia Southern.

Marshall is 3-3 straight up this season and 5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Appalachian State, and their worst loss came against Georgia Southern.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Georgia State Panthers (+9) at 316 Marshall Thundering Herd (-9); o/u 51.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 17, 2024

Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

TV: ESPN2

Georgia State vs. Marshall Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Georgia State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia State Panthers Game Notes

Panthers wide receiver Ja’Cyais Credle is questionable to play on Thursday with an undisclosed injury. Credle has 2 catches for 21 yards in 2 games of action for Georgia State this season.

Georgia State tight end Ahmon Green is also questionable for Thursday’s contest due to an undisclosed injury. Green recorded 19 catches for 147 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games of action for the Panthers last season.

Marshall Thundering Herd Game Notes

Thundering Herd running back A.J. Turner had a big game in his team’s 24-23 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. In that contest, the 6’0” sophomore from Hampton, VA logged 14 carries for 97 yards and 1 catch for 2 yards. Turner is averaging 9.6 yards per carry this season and leads Marshall with 540 rushing yards on the campaign.

Marshall tight end Toby Payne made the most of his touches against the Eagles on Saturday. In that game, the 6’4” sophomore from Poca, WV caught 2 passes for 14 yards and 2 touchdowns. Payne is tied for the team lead with 3 touchdown receptions this season.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Georgia State is 5-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Panthers are 4-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Georgia State is 5-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Marshall is 6-10 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Marshall is 7-11 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Georgia State vs. Marshall Betting Prediction

Georgia State has had some success against the spread when facing Marshall since the Thundering Herd joined the Sun Belt Conference. The Panthers are 2-0 ATS against the Thundering Herd, including a 41-24 outright win last season. The year before that, Georgia State lost to Marshall 28-23 but covered the spread in Huntington as 6.5-point underdogs. They find themselves in a similar spot here.

Marshall head coach Charlie Huff has had the job since 2021, and the Thundering Herd have had a spotty ATS record since then. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Thundering Herd are 11-15 ATS in conference games, 9-12 ATS in home games, 8-9 ATS after a loss, and 22-23 ATS overall.

Marshall also doesn’t seem to have a singular starting quarterback as both Stone Earle and Braylon Braxton attempted 12+ passes in their loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. As the old adage goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. I’m going to take the Panthers to cover the number for the third straight time against the Thundering Herd on Thursday. Georgia State plus the points is the pick.