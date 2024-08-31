Fresno State vs. Michigan Prediction: The New Wolverines

The defending National Champions start their title defense on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET when Fresno State vs. Michigan kicks off in Ann Arbor.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs (+21) at Michigan Wolverines (-21); o/u 45.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Slight Advantage for Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Fresno State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fresno State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs had a successful 9-4 2023 campaign that ended with a win in the New Mexico Bowl. Tim Skipper will step in as interim head coach to start off the 2024 season. Mikey Keene returns to lead the Fresno State offense coming off of a near 3000 yard 24 passing touchdown season. Jalen Moss and Mac Dalena head the receiving group along with Idaho State transfer Chedon James. Malik Sherrod will handle the running duties after gaining 966 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. Fresno State averaged 30.46 points per game while giving up 23.46 last season.

Michigan Wolverines

Sherrone Moore is now officially the man in charge after the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. This isn’t exactly something new for Moore as he stepped in multiple times last season to lead the Wolverines when Harbaugh was suspended. He will now be tasked with piecing together a brand new squad after the defending champs saw 18 players leave for the NFL draft. This includes starting QB, starting RB, two starting WRs, and the entire offensive line. Alex Orji sits atop the depth chart however he has only thrown one pass in the three years he has been with Michigan. The one bright light for the offense is that they should be all set at running back with Donovan Edwards who ran for two touchdowns in the National Championship ready to lead the ground game. The defense will see a new coordinator step in to lead the charge, former New York Giants coordinator Wink Martindale. He will be paired up with two of the best defensive linemen in the country in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. The Wolverines scored 35.87 points per game last season while giving up just 10.40.

Fresno State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in Fresno State’s last 3 away games

Fresno State is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games

Michigan is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Michigan’s last 11 games

Fresno State vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

I like the under 45.5 points. There are way too many question marks on this Michigan offense. I would expect them to struggle quite a bit off the bat as they try to figure out how this new team is going to work. On the other side Michigan’s defense should be just as strong as last season and even bring in Wink Martindale to spice things up even more for opposing offenses.

Fresno State vs. Michigan: Game Total under 45.5