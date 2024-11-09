Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Is over/under too high?

No. 10 Notre Dame doesn’t figure to be challenged by 1-8 Florida State on Saturday night in South Bend, IN. That said, will the two teams combine for enough points to cash the over? Read on for our Florida State vs. Notre Dame prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida State Seminoles (+25) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-25); o/u 42.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

TV: NBC

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Irish

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Notre Dame. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

FSU’s quarterback saga continues

Luke Kromenhoek was 2-for-7 passing for 36 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 35-11 loss against North Carolina. He also had eight rushes for one yard. Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn alternated quarters in this one. Glenn had the far more successful day as he put up 123 yards and a touchdown while Kromenhoek had 36 yards and two interceptions.

Leonard adds three touchdowns to his resume

Riley Leonard was 13-for-21 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 51-14 victory over Navy. He also had 10 rushes for 83 yards with one touchdown. With the Navy turning the ball over six times, Riley’s numbers were limited in the blowout. In addition he only played three quarters. With the one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Duke transfer tied his career best in rushing touchdowns in a season with 11. After the bye, Notre Dame takes on Florida State on Nov. 9. The Irish might have a better time running the ball against the Seminoles defense that ranks in the bottom quarter in the nation against the run.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida State’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida State’s last 6 games on the road

Notre Dame is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Notre Dame is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction

Take the under. Florida State is horrendous on offense. The Seminoles haven’t scored 17 points since a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in the opener. The Irish have allowed more than 16 points outside of a31-24 win over Louisville. FSU isn’t Louisville. The Seminoles’ team total for this game is only 7.5 and the under is juiced to -136. Oddsmakers don’t believe this team will score and neither do I. The under is 2-8 in FSU’s last 10 games overall.

The Irish have been on a scoring binge of late, scoring 51 against Navy, 31 against Georgia Tech and 49 versus Stanford. That said, I see the Irish getting up and then taking the air out of the ball. They’ve got bigger fish to fry down the road.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction: UNDER 42.5