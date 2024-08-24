Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Is the spread too high?

The 2024-25 College Football season officially kicks off with Saturday’s Florida State vs. Georgia Tech matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Seminoles laying 10 points as a favorite and the total sitting at 55 points, what’s the smart bet today in Dublin, Ireland?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida State Seminoles (-10) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+10); o/u 55

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

Aviva Stadium. Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Bettors Backing Florida State

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Uiagalelei named FSU’s starting QB

D.J. Uiagalelei was named Florida State’s starting quarterback Sunday, Logan B. Robinson of Sports Illustrated reports. Florida State selecting Uiagalelei as the team’s starting quarterback should be no surprise, especially considering his resume. The redshirt senior has experience excelling for multiple colleges. Uiagalelei broke out during Clemson’s 2022 season, the first and only time he has logged 3,000 scrimmage yards across a single year. Oregon State’s football program was the beneficiary of his 2023 campaign, which included 2,638 passing yards and 27 touchdowns (21 passing and six rushing) in 12 games.

Yondjouen back after missing all of 2023

Sylvain Yondjouen (knee) is back after missing Georgia Tech’s 2023 season, Alex Farrer of Rivals.com. Before 2023, Yondjouen logged a career-best season during 2022. He recorded 23 tackles (11 solo, 12 assisted), two sacks and one pass deflection across Georgia Tech’s 2022 campaign.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Georgia Tech’s last 18 games.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Florida State’s last 14 games played on a Saturday when on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Georgia Tech’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast conference.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Take Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 conference matchups and are 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of August. On the other side, the Seminoles are just 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games against Georgia Tech and are 1-7 against the number in their last eight August matchups.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS +10