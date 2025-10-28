Florida International vs Missouri State Betting Odds: FIU a FG Dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Florida International travels to Missouri State on Wednesday night with both teams trying to grab positioning before the stretch run. The Florida International vs Missouri State betting odds opened inside a field goal and quickly moved to Bears -3.5 as traders weighed FIU’s tempo against Missouri State’s red-zone edge.

Florida International vs Missouri State Odds

Spread: FIU +3.5 (−105) / Missouri State −3.5 (−115) • Moneyline: FIU +155 / Missouri State −180 • Total: O 50.5 (−110) / U 50.5 (−110)

Kickoff: Wednesday, Oct. 29 — 8:00 p.m. ET • TV: ESPN+ • Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium — Springfield, MO

Florida International vs Missouri State — Matchup Breakdown

Missouri State’s path is straightforward: finish drives. The Bears’ red-zone TD rate has been the difference in tight spreads, and their interior run game can keep them on schedule. FIU counters with pace and a vertical shot rate that can flip leverage on second down, but the Panthers have struggled to sustain late drives when the run game stalls.

Explosives likely decide it. Missouri State’s defense has limited chunk runs at home; FIU must hit a few deep shots to avoid long third downs. If the Bears control early downs and keep penalties in check, the market’s lean toward the favorite holds.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Missouri State has covered four of its last five at home when favored by fewer than 7.

FIU is 3–1 ATS in its past four road games as an underdog.

Total opened 50.5 and has seen modest Under interest tied to red-zone grind and pace splits.

Florida International vs Missouri State Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Missouri State −3.5 (−115). The Bears’ red-zone efficiency and front-seven run fits tilt the fourth quarter. FIU’s tempo keeps it close, but we make the number −4.1 and prefer the favorite at anything under −4. Secondary lean: Under 50.5 if you can grab even money.

