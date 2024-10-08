Florida International vs. Liberty Prediction: Will offenses struggle?

Will the offenses struggle in Tuesday night’s Florida International vs. Liberty matchup? Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida International Panthers (+17) at Liberty Flames (-17); o/u 55

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

TV: CBSSN

Florida International vs. Liberty Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Florida International. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lewis to miss remainder of season

Juju Lewis will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, Kevin Barral of SI.comreports. Lewis underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Thursday and will now redshirt this season. Ross Fournet and Mike Jackson should see increased playing time for the remainder of the season in Lewis’ absence.

Liberty’s game cancelled last Saturday

Kaidon Salter and the Flames’ contest against Appalachian State on Saturday was called off due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Salter and the rest of Liberty’s program will get an extended bye week after their matchup with App State was called off due to weather conditions surrounding Hurricane Helene. The 6-foot-1 junior, who has thrown for 949 yards (66-of-103), seven touchdowns and one interception across four outings this season, adding on 131 yards on the ground, will lead the Flames into battle against FIU on Oct. 8, giving the team effectively three weeks off from football. Liberty’s matchup against Appalachian State will not be rescheduled.

Florida International vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida International’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida International’s last 6 games on the road

Liberty is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Liberty is 17-1 SU in its last 18 games

Florida International vs. Liberty Prediction

Take the under. These two teams met a year ago in Florida and the two teams combined for only 44 points in Liberty’s 38-6 victory. The Flames aren’t very efficient defensively, ranking 105 in ESPN’s FPI defensive efficiency ratings. That said, the Panthers rank 119th offensively, so it’s a wash. And honestly, these teams are somewhat evenly matched from an efficiency standpoint. Liberty ranks 103rd overall, while Florida International is 104th. Thus, if you wanted to take the points with FIU, I wouldn’t fault you. The better play in my opinion, however, is the under.

Florida International vs. Liberty Prediction: UNDER 55