Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Will This Game Be a Shootout?

The Colorado Buffaloes look to continue their strong season when they head to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. The Buffaloes are 6-2 on the season and have won their last two games. The Red Raiders come into this matchup with a 6-3 record and got back in the win column last week after two straight losses. The Buffs are coming off of a bye week and are sitting at a 4.5 point favorite in this one with a total of 62.5. This Colorado vs. Texas Tech matchup kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (-4.5) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (+4.5) o/u 62.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Buffs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 93% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes went into their bye week feeling good after two straight wins with the latest being a 34-23 win over Cincinnati moving to 4-1 in conference play. Shedeur Sanders completed 25 of his 30 pass attempts for 323 yards and 2 touchdowns. Isaiah Augustave took 22 carries 91 yards and added a touchdown. Travis Hunter led receivers with 9 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns. Each defense had one sack and neither could come away with a turnover on the day.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders handed Iowa State their first loss of the season beating them 23-22. Tahj Brooks ran in a touchdown with 20 seconds left to take the lead. Behren Morton completed 21 of his 40 pass attempts for 237 yards. He also had 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Brooks finished with 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Defensively, Texas Tech allowed 299 pass yards for two touchdowns. They did have an interception and a fumble recovery. Iowa State averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Colorado is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 4-3-1 in Colorado’s last 8 games

Texas Tech is 7-1 SU in their last 8 home games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Texas Tech’s last 6 games against Colorado

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction:

Take the over 62.5 in this matchup on Saturday. Both teams are scoring over 31 points a game this season. Texas Tech has scored 35 points in two of their last three games. In their last two home games, the total finished at 94 against Baylor, and 85 against Cincinnati. Colorado has scored 34+ points in 4 of their last 5 games. Texas Tech has the 103rd ranked defense in opponent ppg allowing 32.4. They also have a linebacker, safety, and cornerback that are all questionable for Saturday.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Over 62.5