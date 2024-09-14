Colorado vs. Colorado State Prediction: Can Buffs Bounce Back?

Colorado heads to Fort Collins to battle it out in a huge rivalry game against Colorado State. Last season’s Rocky Mountain Showdown saw the Buffaloes win in double overtime 43-35. Can Colorado State avenge last season’s loss? Or will Shedeur Sanders lead the Buffaloes to victory again? Let’s take a look at how this Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup might play out.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (-7) at Colorado State Rams (+7); o/u 58.5

7:30 p.m ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Rams

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Colorado State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado looks to bounce back after a disappointing 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Shedeur Sanders threw for 244 yards and had a touchdown pass and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He was also sacked 6 times in the game. It was the run game from Nebraska that did much of the work and opened up play action passes. They totaled 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. From what we’ve seen so far from Colorado, pretty much nothing has changed from last season. The offensive line is still awful, they have no run game, and the defense is struggling. On top of that, safety Shilo Sanders is out for the next few weeks with an injury.

Colorado State Rams

The Rams kicked off the season with an impossible matchup. They lost 52-0 to the Texas Longhorns. Last week they fared a little better with a 38-17 win over Northern Colorado. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and the Rams scored 3 more touchdowns on the ground. Lead receiver Tory Horton also kicked off the scoring with a punt return touchdown. Defensively the Rams didn’t get any sacks or force any turnovers and allowed Northern Colorado to throw for two touchdowns. Horton suffered a groin injury last game but is expected to play.

Betting Trends

Colorado is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 away games against Colorado State

The UNDER is 5-1 in Colorado’s last 6 away games

Colorado State is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Colorado State’s last 5 games at home against Colorado

Colorado vs. Colorado State Prediction

I like the Buffaloes to cover the 7 point spread in this matchup. The biggest problem for Colorado is the offensive line but good news for them is that the Rams only have one sack so far this season. Mohamed Kamara was Colorado State’s best edge rusher last season with 13 sacks but he has left for the NFL and the Rams have not found a replacement for him yet. Shedeur Sanders should finally have some time to find his receivers and be able to make some big plays. On the opposite side, the Colorado State offense hasn’t seemed to get going yet. In a heavy air raid offense Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has only 261 yards and 1 touchdown. So far it’s been the ground game that they have been leaning on. Of course if Tory Horton is unable to go for the Rams that would heavily favor the Buffaloes.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Prediction: Colorado -7