Betting Saturday night’s window in college football? Check out our College Football Week 9 Primetime Edition best bets to get picks on the Wisconsin-Oregon Big Ten matchup and more.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Best Bet

Play: Oregon -31.5

Why: Oregon is a top-10 offense/defense combo this year and is rolling at home; Wisconsin enters this one scuffled offensively and has been shut out recently, which suggests Oregon can pile on points and force garbage-time minutes. When you see a Pac-12/Big Ten mismatch this big in Eugene, the public and sharp money have pushed it to a blowout number — I’ll take the home blowout here.

Injury/Weather: No single-team catastrophic injury reported in the early-week lines; Oregon weather in late October is normally not a factor for scoring.

Prediction: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 10 — Pick: Oregon -31.5.

Stanford at Miami

Play: Under 44.5

Why: Miami is massively favored, but spreads that large often under-price the chance of a closer game or a lower-scoring affair (clock-control run game, conservative game script from the favorite). If you want one clean, confident play: take the under — Miami should win, but 30 points implies a shootout; I prefer betting that this turns into a more controlled, lower-total game. If you prefer the spread market, Stanford +30 is strong value if you expect Miami to play more conservatively once they hold a lead.

Injury/Weather: Monitor Miami’s final depth chart; Florida/Miami area weather rarely materially reduces scoring late October.

Prediction: Miami 31, Stanford 10 — Pick: Under 44.5

Texas A&M at LSU

Play: Texas A&M -2.5

Why: This SEC tilt is priced as essentially a pick-’em; Texas A&M’s balance on both lines of scrimmage and ability to win close games gives them the edge on a small spread. I prefer backing the road favorite in this case — A&M’s offense is more consistent and they control tempo better than LSU has lately.

Injury/Weather: Check LSU gameday injury report; in close SEC games, late injuries and crowd noise matter, but current early-week looks favor A&M’s steadiness.

Prediction: Texas A&M 28, LSU 24 — Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

Michigan at Michigan State (Paul Bunyan rivalry)

Play: Michigan -13.5

Why: Rivalry game, primetime at Spartan Stadium — Michigan’s defense has been stout and Michigan State has struggled in conference play. Historically Michigan’s advantage in the series and the Wolverines’ ability to control the line of scrimmage make a two-score cover reasonable. The market consensus and expert previews trend toward a comfortable Michigan win; I’ll back the favorite to cover when the line is in the mid-teens.

Injury/Weather: Watch Michigan’s official gameday report; East Lansing weather can be cool but not usually decisive.

Prediction: Michigan 30, Michigan State 13 — Pick: Michigan -13.5.

Tennessee at Kentucky

Play: Tennessee -9.5

Why: Tennessee is the more explosive, balanced team and should control tempo and the big-play margin. Kentucky can make this competitive, but Tennessee’s ability to score quickly and force turnovers gives them a decent chance to win by two possessions. If you prefer totals, this game can also lean over in games where Tennessee seizes the pace — but on the spread I prefer backing the Vols at around -9.5.

Injury/Weather: Check late-week injury reports for key skill-position absences; Lexington weather could present wind risk, but nothing extreme in early looks.

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 17 — Pick: Tennessee -9.5.

