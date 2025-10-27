College Football Week 10 Odds — Opening Lines & Early Moves

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 6:10 pm by Michael Cash

LAS VEGAS — Verified opening numbers for this week’s board, focused on the weeknight slate and every AP Top-25 Saturday matchup. This is built for bettors who want the first widely posted College Football Week 10 Odds, quick context on early College Football Week 10 line movement, and fast links into our guides (updated as we move through Week 10). For more coverage, see our College Football hub.

College Football Week 10 Odds — market snapshot

Weeknights bring multiple short-road-favorite setups (James Madison, Marshall) and a Friday ranked lane (Memphis -14). Saturday’s Top-25 board parks several numbers on keys (7, 10, 21) with totals mostly mid-40s to high-50s and a handful of higher-tempo spots near 60.

Opening College Football Week 10 lines & early moves

“Opening” = first widely posted numbers; “What moved” flags likely test zones only.

James Madison at Texas State — Tue 8:00 ET

Odds — Opening: JMU -6.5 (-115) / TXST +6.5 (-105) • ML: JMU -240 / TXST +200 • Total: O57.0 (-110) / U57.0 (-110)

What moved & why: Sits just under 7; quick probes to JMU -7/TXST +7 expected.

UTEP at Kennesaw State — Tue 8:00 ET

Odds — Opening: KSU -10 (-110) UTEP +10 (-110) ML: KSU -380 UTEP +290 Total: O51 -105 U51 -115

What moved & why: Low liquidity early; number shapes once full sides hit.

Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee State — Wed 7:30 ET

Odds — Opening: JAXST -6.0 (-115) / MTSU +6.0 (-105) • ML: -225 / +185 • Total: O54.5 (-110) / U54.5 (-110)

What moved & why: Clean -6 opener; likely 5.5/6.5 toggles.

Florida International at Missouri State — Wed 8:00 ET

Odds — Opening: FIU +4.0 (-105) / MOST -4.0 (-115) • ML: +165 / -195 • Total: O51.0 (-110) / U51.0 (-110)

What moved & why: -4 invites tests to -3.5/-4.5 on first limits.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — Thu 7:30 ET

Odds — Opening: MRSH -4.0 (-110) / CCU +4.0 (-110) • ML: -185 / +160 • Total: O54.0 (-110) / U54.0 (-110)

What moved & why: Mid-4 corridor; watch for -3.5/-4.5 bounce.

Tulane at UTSA — Thu 7:30 ET

Odds — Opening: TUL -4.0 (-110) / UTSA +4.0 (-110) • Total: O55.5 (-110) / U55.5 (-110)

What moved & why: Early two-way near 4 with totals shading up in tempo scripts.

Memphis (#25) vs Rice — Fri 7:00 ET

Odds — Opening: MEM -14.0 (-115) / RICE +14.0 (-105) • Total: O49.0 (-115) / U49.0 (-105)

What moved & why: Two-TD lane; resistance at +14.5 if it pops.

Sam Houston State at Louisiana Tech — Fri 8:00 ET

Odds — Opening: SHSU +17.0 (-110) / LT -17.0 (-110) • Total: O50.0 (-110) / U50.0 (-110)

What moved & why: Sits on 17; totals mid-50 band tight.

College Football Week 10 Odds – AP Top 25

Short capsules for AP Top-25 matchups on Saturday.

Army vs Air Force — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: Army -1.0 (-105) / AF +1.0 (-115) • Total 50.0

Quick read: Service-academy tempo pulls totals down if early clock churn sticks.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: BUF +1.5 (-110) / BGSU -1.5 (-110) • Total 43.5

Quick read: Low total favors field-position edges; turnovers loom large.

Central Florida at Baylor — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: UCF +5.0 (-110) / BAY -5.0 (-110) • Total 60.5

Quick read: Highest early total block; explosives vs. red-zone finish drives cover.

Duke at Clemson — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: DUKE +3.5 (-115) / CLEM -3.5 (-105) • Total 56.0

Quick read: One-score lane on 3.5; pass-pro vs pressure decides state changes.

Miami FL (#10) at SMU — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: MIA -9.5 (-110) / SMU +9.5 (-110) • Total 50.5

Quick read: Methodical profile just under 10; key toggles likely.

Navy at North Texas — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: NAVY +5.5 (-110) / NTX -5.5 (-110) • Total 64.0

Quick read: High total for this matchup; pace vs. option efficiency in focus.

Penn State at Ohio State (#1) — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: PSU +20.5 (-110) / OSU -20.5 (-110) • Total 43.5

Quick read: Three-score number with low total = backdoor dynamics late.

Rutgers at Illinois — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: RUTG +11.5 (-110) / ILL -11.5 (-110) • Total 63.0

Quick read: Totals inflate; special-teams swing risk.

UAB at Connecticut — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: UAB +12.0 (-110) / UConn -12.0 (-110) • Total 64.0

Quick read: Market shaping toward favorites; watch injury confirmations.

Vanderbilt (#9) at Texas (#20) — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: VANDY +2.5 (-110) / TEX -2.5 (-110) • Total 45.5

Quick read: Sits on 3 corridor; fast flips across the key are common.

West Virginia at Houston (#22) — Sat 12:00 ET

Opening odds: WVU +14.0 (-110) / HOU -14.0 (-110) • Total 49.5

Quick read: Two-TD chalk; early dog interest at +14.5 if it appears.

Arizona State at Iowa State — Sat 1:00 ET

Opening odds: ASU +5.5 (-110) / ISU -5.5 (-110) • Total 50.5

Quick read: One-score lane with modest total; success-rate battle.

East Carolina at Temple — Sat 2:00 ET

Opening odds: ECU -4.5 (-110) / TEM +4.5 (-110) • Total 57.5

Quick read: Middle-50s total; turnovers likely to swing ATS.

Louisville (#16) at Virginia Tech — Sat 3:00 ET

Opening odds: LOU -10.0 (-110) / VT +10.0 (-110) • Total 54.0

Quick read: Exactly 10; sharp buy/sell around the key.

New Mexico at UNLV — Sat 3:00 ET

Opening odds: UNM +5.5 (-110) / UNLV -5.5 (-110) • Total 62.0

Quick read: High total, variance rises.

Fresno State at Boise State — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: FRES +17.5 (-110) / BSU -17.5 (-110) • Total 51.0

Quick read: Big spread; derivative angles may price better.

Georgia (#5) vs Florida — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: UGA -7.5 (-110) / UF +7.5 (-110) • Total 50.5

Quick read: Hook off seven; expect two-way on -7.5/+7.5.

Indiana (#2) at Maryland — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: IND -21.0 (-115) / MD +21.0 (-105) • Total 51.5

Quick read: Three-TD number; backdoor at play given total band.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: MSU +4.0 (-110) / MINN -4.0 (-110) • Total 44.0

Quick read: Lower total compresses margin; success-rate grind.

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: NMSU +8.5 (-110) / WKU -8.5 (-110) • Total 54.0

Quick read: Near 7/10 corridor; explosive plays key.

Notre Dame (#12) vs Boston College — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: ND -28.5 (-110) / BC +28.5 (-110) • Total 57.5

Quick read: Four-score number with a higher total; backdoor risk.

Texas Tech (#13) at Kansas State — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: TTU -7.0 (-120) / KSU +7.0 (-110) • Total 52.5

Quick read: Dead-on key; -6.5/+7.5 swings possible.

UL Lafayette at South Alabama — Sat 3:30 ET

Opening odds: ULL +3.5 (-105) / USA -3.5 (-115) • Total 55.0

Quick read: Classic -3.5/+3.5 tug-of-war.

Virginia (#15) at California — Sat 3:45 ET

Opening odds: UVA -4.5 (-110) / CAL +4.5 (-110) • Total 54.0

Quick read: One-score lane; pass-pro vs. havoc rate.

Central Michigan at Western Michigan — Sat 4:00 ET

Opening odds: CMU +4.5 (-110) / WMU -4.5 (-110) • Total 40.5

Quick read: Lower total; early unders took first look.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — Sat 4:00 ET

Opening odds: MSST +4.5 (-110) / ARK -4.5 (-110) • Total 68.0

Quick read: One of the highest totals; pace clash favors live trading.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — Sat 4:00 ET

Opening odds: OKST +24.5 (-115) / KU -24.5 (-105) • Total 58.0

Quick read: Four-score lane; derivatives may be cleaner.

Arizona at Colorado — Sat 7:00 ET

Opening odds: ARIZ -4.5 (-110) / CU +4.5 (-110) • Total 52.5

Quick read: Mid-50s pace bands; QB efficiency swing.

Purdue at Michigan (#21) — Sat 7:00 ET

Opening odds: PUR +21.0 (-110) / MICH -21.0 (-110) • Total 51.5

Quick read: Three-TD lane with moderate total; late variance live.

South Carolina at Mississippi (#7) — Sat 7:00 ET

Opening odds: SC +12.5 (-110) / MISS -12.5 (-110) • Total 54.5

Quick read: Just off 14; watch if books test 13.5.

Wyoming at San Diego State — Sat 7:00 ET

Opening odds: WYO +11.0 (-110) / SDSU -11.0 (-110) • Total 41.5

Quick read: Low total; favorites’ margin compressed.

Georgia Tech (#8) at NC State — Sat 7:30 ET

Opening odds: GT -6.0 (-110) / NCST +6.0 (-110) • Total 57.5

Quick read: On the 6 corridor; explosive rate gap matters.

Kentucky at Auburn — Sat 7:30 ET

Opening odds: UK +10.0 (-110) / AUB -10.0 (-110) • Total 47.5

Quick read: Exactly 10; trench play likely decides.

Oklahoma (#18) at Tennessee (#14) — Sat 7:30 ET

Opening odds: OU +3.5 (-120) / TENN -3.5 (EVEN) • Total 56.5

Quick read: Hook off three; expect sharp two-way.

USC (#23) at Nebraska — Sat 7:30 ET

Opening odds: USC -7.0 (-110) / NEB +7.0 (-110) • Total 58.0

Quick read: Key of seven; market will test both sides.

Cincinnati (#17) at Utah (#24) — Sat 10:15 ET

Opening odds: CIN +7.0 (-110) / UTAH -7.0 (-110) • Total 56.0

Quick read: Primetime key number; totals mid-50s with late-night variance.

Actionable angles

Market behavior: Several keys in play (3/7/10/14/21). Expect early week tests to JMU -7, Memphis -14, Texas Tech -7, Georgia -7.5.

Totals lens: Higher-tempo clusters around 56–58 (Kansas, OU–Tennessee). Lower bands (SDSU–Wyoming, MSU–Minnesota) make dog + points more live late.

Public vs money splits: Monitor Friday for ranked-favorite clustering; fade zones typically appear when tickets >70% but price stalls.

College Football Week 10 Odds Updates / Refresh log

We’ll update this post if a number crosses a key (3, 7, 10, 14, 21) or if totals move on verified availability. When refreshed, we’ll note “Current” prices alongside the original openers for clear tracking of College Football Week 10 lines.

