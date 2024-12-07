Clemson vs. SMU Prediction: Can Mustangs Win ACC Champ?

The Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs duke it out in the ACC Championship game on Saturday night. The Tigers ended their regular season with a loss and enter Saturday with a 9-3 record. The Mustangs suffered just one loss on the season and currently sit with an 11-1 record. They are currently 2.5 point favorites with this Clemson vs. SMU matchup set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Clemson Tigers (+2.5) at SMU Mustangs (-2.5) o/u 55.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Mustangs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers

The Tigers finished off their regular season with a 17-14 loss to South Carolina. Cade Klubnik completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 280 yards and an interception. He also had two rushing touchdowns. Phil Mafah managed just 66 yards on 20 carries. He also lost a fumble. Defensively the Tigers had an interception and 2 fumble recoveries. Klubnik has 29 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions on the season to go along with 7 rushing touchdowns.

SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs suffered a loss to BYU in a 18-15 game earlier this season. Since then they have won 9 straight games, with the latest being a 38-6 victory over California. Kevin Jennings completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Brashard Smith took 16 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. The defense finished with an interception, 5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the day. Kevin Jennings has 19 touchdown passes to 7 interceptions and 4 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Clemson vs. SMU Betting Trends

Clemson is 5-6 ATS in their last 11 games against FBS opponents

The UNDER is 7-2 in Clemson’s last 9 games against FBS opponents

SMU is 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games

The OVER is 7-5 in SMU’s last 12 games

Clemson vs. SMU Prediction:

I like the Mustangs to win and cover the 2.5 point spread in this matchup. The Tigers haven’t looked dominant in a football game since early October. They are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against FBS opponents. They have also lost both of their games against top 25 opponents this season. Clemson is also coming off of a loss where they managed just 14 points. The Mustangs have won their last four games by 10+ points, and are 2-0 ATS against ranked opponents this season. SMU has allowed just 13 combined points in their last 2 games and rank 6th in opponent yards per rush attempt allowing just 2.9. They should be able to shut down Mafah and put this game in the hands of Klubnik. The Mustangs also rank 6th in points per game putting up 37.4. I don’t think Clemson will be able to keep up in this matchup.

Clemson vs. SMU Prediction: SMU -2.5