Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction: Can Cyclones Bounce Back at Home?

Two teams look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when the Cincinnati Bearcats head to Iowa to take on the Cyclones. The Bearcats have lost two straight games and enter this matchup with a 5-4 record. An incredible start to the season for the Cyclones has quickly derailed as they have lost two straight games and now sit with a 7-2 record. They are currently 7.5 point home favorites and this Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (+7.5) at Iowa State Cyclones (-7.5) o/u 53

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cyclones

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati was 5-2 on the season before losing their last two games, with the latest being 31-24 to West Virginia. Brendan Sorsby completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 279 yards and a touchdown pass. He also had an interception that was returned for a touchdown and lost two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Sorsby also ran for 48 yards and a touchdown. Corey Kiner added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sorsby has completed 66% of his passes this season for 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also has 7 rushing touchdowns.

Iowa State Cyclones

A promising season for the Cyclones has slipped away. After winning their first 7 games, they have lost their last two. The latest was a 45-36 loss to Kansas. Rocco Becht completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Carson Hansen led the ground game with 8 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Iowa State struggled to stop the Jayhawks. They couldn’t force a turnover, didn’t have a sack, and only forced punts on 3 drives. They got beat through the air for 295 yards and on the ground for 237 yards.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 6-12-1 ATS in their last 19 games

The OVER is 6-5 in Cincinnati’s last 11 games

Iowa State is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The OVER is 5-4 in Iowa State’s last 9 games

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction:

Take the Cyclones to cover the 7.5 points at home on Saturday night. Both teams are looking for a bounce back but the Cyclones are returning to their home field. Iowa State’s defense has struggled a bit lately but they have allowed just 20.8 points per game on the season. On offense, the Cyclones are averaging 32.4 points per game. They average 8.3 yards per pass attempt which is 18th in the country, and 13.9 yards per completion which is good for 13th in the country. On the opposite side, the Bearcats are ranked 115th in opponent yards per completion, allowing 13.4, and 113th in opp yards per attempt allowing 8.5. They are also not very good against the run, allowing 4.4 yards per rush attempt which is 76th in the country. I think the Cyclones get back on track and take care of business on Saturday night.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction: Iowa State -7.5