CFB Week 9 Betting Recap — Who Covered & Who Didn’t

NEW YORK — Our Week 9 college football recap runs through every AP Top-25 result from a betting lens: who covered, who didn’t, how the totals landed, and where closing numbers (CLV) actually mattered.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare live numbers before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Week 9 college football recap — AP Top-25 results (rank order)

No. 2 Indiana 56, UCLA 6

ATS: Indiana (-26.5) covered • Total: Over 53.0. CLV: Favorite steam didn’t matter; blowout cleared the tax.

No. 3 Texas A&M 49, No. 20 LSU 25

ATS: Texas A&M (-1.5) covered • Total: Over 50.5. CLV: Short-fav flip toward A&M was right.

No. 4 Alabama 29, South Carolina 22

ATS: South Carolina (+12.5) covered • Total: Over 47.5. CLV: Tide won, dog got the money around +12/+12.5.

No. 6 Oregon 21, Wisconsin 7

ATS: Wisconsin (+31) covered • Total: Under 44.5. CLV: Big-chalk/low-total combo leaned to dog + under.

No. 7 Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16

ATS: Georgia Tech (-17) covered • Total: Over 52.5. CLV: Sat near the key; Jackets cleared comfortably.

No. 8 Ole Miss 34, No. 13 Oklahoma 26

ATS: Ole Miss (+5.5) covered (won outright) • Total: Over 52.5. CLV: Early dog numbers beat the close and cashed ML.

No. 9 Miami (FL) 42, Stanford 7

ATS: Miami (-30) covered • Total: Over 45.5. CLV: Heavy chalk still got margin; over clipped late.

No. 10 Vanderbilt 17, No. 15 Missouri 10

ATS: Vanderbilt (-3) covered • Total: Under 52.5. CLV: Key number held; under from jump.

No. 11 BYU 41, Iowa State 27

ATS: BYU (+2.5) covered (won outright) • Total: Over 49.0. CLV: Wrong-team-favored case paid.

No. 14 Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma State 0

ATS: Texas Tech (-37.5) covered • Total: Under 56.5. CLV: Enormous spread, no sweat; under right side.

No. 16 Virginia 21, North Carolina 31

ATS: North Carolina (-10.5) did not cover • Total: Over 51.0. CLV: Price on 10/10.5 was fragile; margin landed 10.

No. 17 Tennessee 56, Kentucky 34

ATS: Tennessee (-7.5) covered • Total: Over 54.5. CLV: Late Vols support was correct.

No. 18 South Florida 31, Memphis 34

ATS: Memphis (+3) covered (won outright) • Total: Over 59.0. CLV: Number toggled around a field goal; dog home side cashed.

No. 19 Louisville 38, Boston College 24

ATS: Boston College (+24 to +25.5) covered • Total: Over 54.0. CLV: Inflated favorite never reached the number.

No. 21 Cincinnati 41, Baylor 20

ATS: Cincinnati (-3.5) covered • Total: Under 68.5. CLV: Cheaper home chalk paid; under never sweated.

No. 22 Texas 45, Mississippi State 38 (4OT)

ATS: Mississippi State (+8.5) covered • Total: Over 49.0. CLV: Favorite won; key corridor around 7/8 kept dog live.

No. 23 Illinois 25, Washington 42

ATS: Washington (-3) covered • Total: Over 54.5. CLV: Short home chalk held firm and paid.

No. 24 Arizona State 16, Houston 24

ATS: Houston (+7.5) covered (won outright) • Total: Under 46.5. CLV: Late dog money was right.

No. 25 Michigan 31, Michigan State 20

ATS: Michigan State (+13.5) covered • Total: Over 47.5. CLV: Rivalry tax too rich; dog landed.

📊 Lock the best number before keys move: Check current odds & line moves 🔍

Week 9 CFB recap — key market takeaways

Favorites vs. dogs: Short road favorites split; several ranked teams won but didn’t cover (Alabama, Michigan, Texas), while a flip to short favorite (Texas A&M) cruised. Big home chalk delivered unevenly: Miami covered, Oregon didn’t at an adjusted close.

Keys & corridors: Prices defended 3/7/10/14. Vanderbilt–Missouri on 3, Texas–Mississippi State clustered 7–8.5, and Alabama–South Carolina beneath 14 all reinforced how vig shifts can matter more than half-point moves late.

Totals flow: Overs landed in pace-positive games (Tennessee–Kentucky, Ole Miss–Oklahoma, BYU–Iowa State) while trench scripts and field-position games leaned Under (Oregon–Wisconsin, Houston–ASU). When chalk meets a mid-40s total, derivatives can be the cleaner path.

CLV & betting notes

Early reads that paid: Aggies steam from pk/-1 to the close; Washington holding short chalk; Indiana steam through mid-20s.

Edge preservation: If you grabbed +3 with Memphis or +5.5 with Ole Miss, you owned both the number and the result. That’s the Week 9 CFB recap in one sentence: number first, opinion second.

📚 Keep the edge: How to shop lines • Understanding CLV • Public betting guide • Bankroll tips

What it means for Week 10

Books will price early at keys for ranked road favorites and trim volatility in totals that ran hot Saturday. Expect quick probes to 3/7 and early buyback where public push meets sharp resistance.

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.