Central Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction: Did oddsmakers set total too high?

Is the total in Tuesday night’s Central Michigan vs. Toledo matchup set too high? Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Glass Bowl in Toledo, OH.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Central Michigan Chippewas (+14.5) at Toledo Rockets (-14.5); o/u 51

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

TV: ESPNU

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points with Chips

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Central Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Glasser replaces Jefferson at QB

Jadyn Glasser completed 5 of 7 passes for 57 yards during Tuesday’s 23-13 loss to Bowling Green. He also had four rushes for 10 yards with one touchdown. Glasser could be the starting quarterback moving forward for the Chippewas, especially since he came in during the second half under center for the team amidst a deficit against the Falcons. The freshman quarterback also punched in a rushing score during the end of the fourth quarter, which could provide some rushing upside for the youngster if he starts as the quarterback against Toledo next week.

Gleason throws three touchdowns in win vs. EMU

Tucker Gleason was 18-for-34 passing for 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 29-28 win over Eastern Michigan. He also had five rushes for 12 yards with one touchdown. Gleason struggled to get the offense moving in most of the game against the Eagles, but he put together three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and snuck out the win by the end of the matchup. The junior quarterback has been pretty solid in the past two weeks with 571 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and three picks, and his rushing upside makes him a hot commodity moving forward this season.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Central Michigan’s last 5 games when playing Toledo

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Central Michigan’s last 6 games on the road

Toledo is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Central Michigan

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toledo’s last 5 games when playing Central Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction

Take the under. As noted above, the Chippewas have issues at quarterback. Their starter is out with an injury and no matter who the backup has been, they’ve been unproductive. As a result, CMU has scored a combined 20 points over its last two games.

The Rockets haven’t exactly been a model for consistency offensively, either. They did score 29 points at Eastern Michigan last week and hung 26 on the board versus Bowling Green the previous week. That said, Toledo topped 29 points only once in its last six games. That came in a 30-20 victory over Miami-Ohio in Week 6. Even if the Rockets do hold up their end of the scoring bargain, I don’t see how the Chips contribute enough to help cash the over.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction: UNDER 51