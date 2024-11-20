Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction: Will the Eagles cash as home favorite?

Will the Eagles cash as a home favorite when they host the Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bulls (+1) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (-1); o/u 51.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

TV: ESPNU

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Backing EMU

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Miami Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ogbonna records five total touchdowns in OT win

C.J. Ogbonna completed 19 of 37 passes for 264 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Tuesday’s 51-48 overtime victory versus Ball State. He also had seven rushes for 55 yards with two touchdowns. Ogbonna pieced together arguably his best game of the year, with three passing touchdowns and a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Bulls. The senior quarterback was involved in five of the team’s seven touchdowns, helping lead the team to an eventual overtime win. He’ll look to continue to close out the final two regular season games of the year with a bang in what is likely his last collegiate season.

Snyder throws three interceptions in blowout

Cole Snyder completed 18 of 30 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Wednesday’s 35-10 loss versus Ohio. He also had 14 rushes for 23 yards. Snyder logged one of his worst performances of the season, with just 155 yards and three interceptions on top of the bad yardage total. Although the Eagles are not 2-4 in the MAC Conference, the starting quarterback will look to piece together some wins in the final two games of the year versus Buffalo and Western Michigan.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games when playing Eastern Michigan

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Eastern Michigan’s last 9 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Eastern Michigan’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction

Take Eastern Michigan. The Eagles are 7-3 against the spread this season. They are coming off three straight losses but are 4-1 against the number this season at home. While Buffalo has won back-to-back games entering play tonight, the Bulls have dropped three out of their last four games against the spread.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction: EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES -1