Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction: Will This Game be High Scoring?

The Boise State Broncos continue their run for a CFP spot when they head to San Jose to take on the Spartans on Saturday night. The Broncos enter Saturday with an 8-1 record. The Spartans picked up a win last week to move to 6-3 on the season. The Broncos are currently a 14 point favorite and this Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boise State Broncos (-14) at San Jose State Spartans (+14) o/u 61.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

TV: CBSSN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Broncos

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos struggled a bit against Nevada last week, winning 28-21 as 22.5 point favorites. Maddux Madsen completed 9 of 20 pass attempts for 119 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. Ashton Jeanty had 34 rush attempts for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also lost a fumble. The defense held Nevada to 2.9 yards per carry and had 2 fumble recoveries.

San Jose State Spartans

The Spartans are 6-3 on the season but haven’t been able to win two games in a row since their first 3 games of the season. They are coming off of a 24-13 win over Oregon State last week. Walker Eget completed 18 of 35 pass attempts for 395 yards and a touchdown along with an interception. Floyd Chalk IV had 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery, along with 3 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. Walker Eget has 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in the 4 games since taking over as starting QB. He has also only been sacked twice.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State is 2-2 ATS in their last 4 road games

The OVER is 6-3 in Boise State’s last 9 games

San Jose State is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in San Jose State’s last 5 games

Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction:

Take the over 61.5 points in this matchup. Boise State has the 2nd best scoring offense in the country averaging 42.3 points per game. San Jose State allows 24 points per game. They are ranked 87th in pass yards allowed per game allowing 243. Maddux Madsen struggled for Boise State in their last game and will look to bounce back strong here. Defenses have been crashing on Jeanty so expect Madsen to find some open receivers. I also really like this Spartans offense. The offensive line allows less than 1 sack per game. Emmett Brown was sacked 6 times in the first 4 games but Walker Eget has only been sacked twice since taking over. They will be in for a battle against a Boise State pass rush that is averaging 4.4 sacks per game but I like their chances. Outside of the pass rush Boise State has struggled on the defensive side of the ball allowing 26.5 points per game which is 72nd in the country. They’ve allowed 21 or more points in the last 3 games and are allowing 28 points per game on the road. The Spartans love to throw and will be going against the 113th ranked defense in pass yards allowed per game.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction: Over 61.5