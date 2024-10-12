Boise State vs. Hawaii CFB Prediction: Can Broncos run to victory?

Number 17 Boise State heads to Honolulu to face Hawaii at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network on Saturday night. Can the Broncos cover the 20.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Boise State vs. Hawaii betting prediction.

Boise State is 4-1 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Hawai’i is 2-3 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Northern Iowa, and their worst loss came against Sam Houston.

Boise State vs. Hawaii Matchup & Betting Odds

205 Boise State Broncos (-20.5) at 206 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+20.5); o/u 59.5

11:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

TV: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs. Hawaii Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

Broncos wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather (undisclosed) and tight end Kaden Anderson (knee) have both been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Hawaii.

Boise State offensive lineman Roger Carreon, running back Jambres Dubar, tight end Austin Terry, and offensive lineman Mason Rudolph are all listed as questionable for this weekend’s game with undisclosed injuries. Rudolph is the team’s starting center, Carreon is the team’s starting right guard, Dubar is the team’s third-string running back, and Terry has 2 catches for 35 yards this season.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Game Notes

Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Steven McBride will miss Saturday’s game due to a suspension. McBride had 63 catches for 1,024 yards and 9 touchdowns for Hawaii last season.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager had a nice game in his team’s 27-24 loss to San Diego State last weekend. In that game, the senior from Dallas, TX completed 26 of 44 passes for 272 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also recorded 16 carries for 21 yards in the defeat. Schager is third in the Mountain West with 1,328 passing yards this season.

Boise State vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Boise State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Broncos are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Hawaii.

Hawaii is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Hawaii is 2-8 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2016 season.

Boise State vs. Hawaii Betting Prediction

Boise State has the best running back in the country on their team. His name is Ashton Jeanty, and he’s already run for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 5 games of action this season. Even more impressive, Jeanty sat out the second half of two games because the Broncos were already blowing their opponent out by the end of the first half. He’s averaging over 200 yards and just over 3 touchdowns per game this season. Jeanty could cover the spread by himself in this game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 61st in opponent rushing yards per game (142.3) and 66th in opponent yards per rushing attempt (4.2) this season. Hawaii’s defense is ranked 66th in opponent points per play (0.374) and 61st in opponent yards per play (5.5) this season. They achieved those mediocre numbers against UCLA, Sam Houston, and San Diego State. Boise State’s ground game is an entirely different animal, and Hawaii will likely find that out on Saturday. I’m laying the points with Ashton Jeanty and Boise State in Honolulu on Saturday night.