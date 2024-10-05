Auburn vs. Georgia CFB Prediction: Line too high in rivalry game? 

Unranked Auburn heads to Athens to face #5 Georgia at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Bulldogs cover the 22.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Georgia betting prediction.

Auburn is 2-3 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their best win came against New Mexico and their worst loss came against California.

Georgia is 3-1 straight up this season and 1-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Clemson, and their only loss came against Alabama.

Auburn vs. Georgia Matchup & Betting Odds

321 Auburn Tigers (+22.5) at 322 Georgia Bulldogs (-22.5); o/u 52.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Auburn vs. Georgia Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Auburn. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers running back Brian Battie will miss Saturday’s contest with a head injury. Battie recorded 51 carries for 227 yards and a touchdown for Auburn last year.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is doubtful to play this weekend due to a shoulder injury. Coleman has 9 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in 4 games of action this season.

Tigers offensive lineman Izavion Miller (undisclosed) and backup kicker Alex McPherson (illness) are both officially listed as questionable to play against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (ankle), defensive lineman Warren Brinson (undisclosed), running back Roderick Robinson (foot), and defensive lineman Jordan Hall (leg) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against Auburn. Williams is the biggest loss of the group listed above as he’s the team’s starting right defensive end.

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris (disciplinary) and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (abdominal) are both listed as questionable to play on Saturday. Harris is listed as the team’s backup right cornerback on the depth chart. He was arrested for reckless driving on September 12th but played last week against Alabama, recording a solo tackle and a pass defended in his team’s 41-34 loss.

Auburn vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Auburn is 9-8-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

The Tigers are 17-15 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2018 season.

Georgia is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Georgia is 5-8-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Auburn vs. Georgia Betting Prediction

In the past two weeks, Georgia hasn’t looked like a team that could win the national championship. Three weeks ago, as 21.5-point favorites, Georgia only beat Kentucky in Lexington by 1 point. Last weekend, the Bulldogs were facing Alabama. Georgia was trailing 30-7 at halftime of that game, came back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but ended up falling to the Crimson Tide 41-34. There’s no shame in losing to Alabama on the road in a night game, but Georgia got dominated in the first half of that game. That doesn’t often happen to national title contenders.

Auburn has struggled a bit in conference play so far. The Tigers lost to Arkansas 24-14 two weeks ago, then dropped a game 27-21 against #21 Oklahoma last weekend. Both contests were at home and Auburn was favored in both games. I like the Tigers’ chance to bounce back here on Saturday. Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze already has a win against Georgia on his resume. His second-most recent game against the Bulldogs was when he was the headman at Ole Miss. Freeze’s Rebels smoked the Bulldogs 45-14 in 2016.

I highly doubt Auburn will win this game by double digits, but I do like their chances to keep it close. Last season’s matchup between these two schools featured Georgia winning 27-20 over Auburn. The Tigers were 14-point dogs in that one, so they covered. I like Hugh Freeze and Auburn to cover again here. I’ll take the Tigers and the points on the road in Athens on Saturday afternoon.