Army vs. Temple CFB Prediction: Can Army run to victory again?

Unranked Army heads to Philadelphia to face unranked Temple at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN on Thursday night. Can the Black Knights cover the 12.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Army vs. Temple betting prediction.

Army is 3-0 straight up this season and 3-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Florida Atlantic, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Temple is 1-3 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their only win came against Utah State, and their worst loss came against Coastal Carolina.

Army vs. Temple Matchup & Betting Odds

103 Army Black Knights (-12.5) at 104 Temple Owls (+12.5); o/u 45.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 26, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Army vs. Temple Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Army Black Knights Game Notes

Army running back Tyrell Robinson is questionable to play on Thursday due to a knee injury. Robinson had 39 carries for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns as a member of the Black Knights last season.

Black Knights reserve quarterback Zach Mundell is out with an undisclosed injury for Thursday’s contest. Mundell recorded 4 carries for -5 yards for Army last season.

Temple Owls Game Notes

Owls wide receiver Zae Baines (undisclosed), wide receiver Ian Stewart (quadricep), and offensive lineman Luke Watson (knee) have all been ruled out for Thursday’s home clash with Army. Baines had 36 catches for 442 yards and a touchdown last season while Stewart recorded 6 receptions for 48 yards last year.

Temple tight end Reese Clark (foot), offensive lineman Wisdom Quarshie (undisclosed), offensive lineman Kevin Terry (foot), quarterback Forrest Brock (head), defensive end Diwun Black (undisclosed), and tight end Peter Clarke (undisclosed) are all questionable to play in Thursday’s game.

The biggest loss of the group mentioned above would likely be Forrest Brock, who is listed as the Owls’ starting quarterback. He’s thrown for 405 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions in 2 games of action for Temple this year.

Army vs. Temple Betting Trends

Army is 8-6-1 ATS overall since the start of last season.

The Black Knights are 5-1-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Temple is 1-2 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Temple is 5-11 ATS overall since the start of last season.

Army vs. Temple Betting Prediction

Army has looked good through the first 3 games of the 2024 season. The Black Knights are 3-0 straight up and have won each game by 17 points or more. Army’s rushing attack has been especially devastating. The Black Knights lead the nation in rushing this season with 346.5 rushing yards per game. This could pose a problem for Temple. The Owls are allowing 221.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 112th in the FBS.

We’ve also already seen a potential preview to this game in Week 2 of this season. Temple played at Navy on September 7th, and the Owls got crushed 38-11 in that game. The Midshipmen ran the ball 51 times for 297 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry in that contest. Army runs a similar type of offense and has a similar talent level to Navy. Temple couldn’t stop the Midshipmen 2 weeks ago, and I doubt they’ll be able to stop the Black Knights on Thursday. I’m laying the points with Army on the road in this one.