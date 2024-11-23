Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Can Black Knights Cover?

The Army Black Knights and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Army is undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record. The Irish suffered a bad loss early in the season but have won every game since to enter Saturday with a 9-1 record. They are currently 14.5 point favorites with this Army vs. Notre Dame matchup kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Army Black Knights (+14.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-14.5) o/u 45.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York City, NY

TV: NBC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Black Knights

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Army Black Knights

The Black Knights continued their undefeated season with a 14-3 win over North Texas two weeks ago. Bryson Daily completed 2 passes for 15 yards and also had an interception. He also carried the ball 36 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, Daily has 7 passing touchdowns to 1 interception. On the ground he is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has 21 touchdowns.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish have been dominant since their loss against Northern Illinois in week 2 of the season. Last week they beat Virginia 35-14. Riley Leonard completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 214 yards. He also had 3 touchdowns and an interception and added another 32 yards on the ground. Jeremiah Love was the lead back with 137 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.The defense had 3 interceptions along with 2 fumble recoveries. Virginia averaged 4 yards per carry and had 2 rushing touchdowns from their backup QB.

Army vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Army is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games

The OVER is 5-4 in Army’s last 10 games

Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Notre Dame’s last 10 games

Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction:

Take Army to cover the 14.5 point spread in this matchup on Saturday night. Notre Dame destroyed Navy 51-14 a few weeks back but Navy really beat themselves in that matchup with 5 lost fumbles and an interception. Running the ball, Navy still averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Army comes into this game as the best team in the country at protecting the ball, losing just two fumbles and throwing one interception all season. They have the 2nd best defense allowing just 10.8 points per game and 5th against the run allowing just 2.9 yards per rush attempt. Notre Dame has a great defense but ranks a bit lower at 23rd against the run. The Black Knights are also coming off the bye and have had more time to prepare for this matchup. I’ll take Army and the points on Saturday night.

Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Army +14.5