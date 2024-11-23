Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Can Black Knights Cover?

    Duke JamesBy
    Army vs. North Texas

    The Army Black Knights and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Army is undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record. The Irish suffered a bad loss early in the season but have won every game since to enter Saturday with a 9-1 record. They are currently 14.5 point favorites with this Army vs. Notre Dame matchup kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Army Black Knights (+14.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-14.5) o/u 45.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York City, NY

    TV: NBC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Black Knights

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Army Black Knights

    The Black Knights continued their undefeated season with a 14-3 win over North Texas two weeks ago. Bryson Daily completed 2 passes for 15 yards and also had an interception. He also carried the ball 36 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, Daily has 7 passing touchdowns to 1 interception. On the ground he is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has 21 touchdowns. 

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    The Irish have been dominant since their loss against Northern Illinois in week 2 of the season. Last week they beat Virginia 35-14. Riley Leonard completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 214 yards. He also had 3 touchdowns and an interception and added another 32 yards on the ground. Jeremiah Love was the lead back with 137 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.The defense had 3 interceptions along with 2 fumble recoveries. Virginia averaged 4 yards per carry and had 2 rushing touchdowns from their backup QB.

    Army is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games  

    The OVER is 5-4 in Army’s last 10 games

    Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

    The OVER is 5-5 in Notre Dame’s last 10 games

    Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction:

    Take Army to cover the 14.5 point spread in this matchup on Saturday night. Notre Dame destroyed Navy 51-14 a few weeks back but Navy really beat themselves in that matchup with 5 lost fumbles and an interception. Running the ball, Navy still averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Army comes into this game as the best team in the country at protecting the ball, losing just two fumbles and throwing one interception all season. They have the 2nd best defense allowing just 10.8 points per game and 5th against the run allowing just 2.9 yards per rush attempt. Notre Dame has a great defense but ranks a bit lower at 23rd against the run. The Black Knights are also coming off the bye and have had more time to prepare for this matchup. I’ll take Army and the points on Saturday night.

    Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Army +14.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com