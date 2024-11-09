Close Menu

    Army vs. North Texas: Total too low?

    Paul Elliot
    Army vs. North Texas

    The Army Black Knights head to Denton on Saturday to face the North Texas Green. With the Black Knights listed as 6-point favorites and the total sitting at 63.5 points, what is the best bet from DATCU Stadium? Keep reading for our Army vs. North Texas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    169 Army (-6.0) at 170 North Texas (+6.0); o/u 63.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    Army vs. North Texas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Army Black Knights Game Notes

    Army moved to 8-0, defeating Air Force by 17 points last Saturday. Bryson Daily is expected to return after missing last week’s contest.

    North Texas Mean Green Game Notes

    The Mean Green dropped to 5-3 losing to Tulane by 8 points on October 26th. Chandler Morris threw for 449 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss. North Texas looks to snap a two game skid on Saturday.

    Army vs. North Texas BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. This is going to be shootout. North Texas won’t be able to stop Army and the Mean Green have a prolific offense. North Texas averages 40.8 ppg, while Army is averaging 37.9 ppg. I think we see a combined 70 points here; I love this over.   

    Army vs. North Texas Prediction: Over 63.5

