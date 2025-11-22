Arkansas vs. Texas Picks & Odds: Will defenses struggle in Austin?

If you like late-November rivalry games with momentum swings, big plays and live crowds that push offenses to chase points, this one checks every box. Arkansas vs. Texas picks is the headline bettors will be searching for this weekend — and with both teams showing offensive spurts at different times this season, the matchup has the feel of one where points could pile up quickly in Austin. Keep reading for the game info, injury news, weather context, and the confident play we like for bettors heading into November 22.

Arkansas vs. Texas Game Information

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT)

Location: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: SEC Network / ABC window (regional listings may vary) .

Arkansas vs. Texas Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Arkansas +9 58.5 +270 Texas −9 58.5 -340

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Arkansas 60% +10 +9 Texas 40% −10 −9

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Weather Report

Austin’s late-November forecast generally trends toward cool, dry conditions — which typically helps offenses by keeping the field firm and reducing wind-driven passing issues. According to the college-football weather roundup, there’s no notable severe-weather signal for Austin on game day at this stage; that environment usually favors clean passing attacks and gives return men and special teams chances to affect field position — factors that tend to lift scoring potential. If anything changes in the 48–24 hours before kickoff, monitor live forecasts, but current weather context does not appear to be a deterrent to a high total.

Injury Report

The most recent Texas availability notes two names to watch: wide receiver Ryan Wingo (probable) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (questionable). Wingo has been dealing with a thumb issue but is listed probable and has been part of the game plan leading into the matchup; his status matters for Texas’s perimeter and red-zone receiving options.

Hill Jr. suffered a hand injury late in the Georgia game and has been limited in practice; while officially listed as questionable, local reports have suggested he may miss the game, which would force Texas to lean more on Liona Lefau, Ty’Anthony Smith, and Trey Moore at the position group. Expect the Longhorns to adjust personnel rather than overhaul schemes if Hill Jr. is unavailable.

Key Notes & Storylines

Texas comes in as a clear favorite at home, but Arkansas has shown they can hit the scoreboard in spurts this season — particular matchups and turnovers could flip possession counts and scoring rhythm.

Texas’s offense still features playmakers and tempo that can exploit mismatches, while Arkansas’s recent coaching changes and spotty defense have made them volatile; volatility often favors the over in totals markets.

Special teams and field position in Austin can be a factor — with a firm field and no weather impediment expected, expect both offenses to have clean footing and fast-paced drives at times.

Historically, rivalry energy and late-season matchups like this can produce unexpected scoring bursts, especially if one team falls behind and must pass more.

Arkansas vs. Texas Picks & Prediction

Play: OVER 58.5

Why: The market has established a high-50s total for a reason: Texas’s offense remains capable of putting up 30+ points at home, Arkansas has shown it can score in bursts, and current injury/weather context does not materially suppress scoring. When you combine Texas’s tempo, the probable availability of pass-catchers like Ryan Wingo, Arkansas’s willingness to push the ball and the matchup volatility caused by Arkansas’s midseason turmoil, the path to 60+ combined points is clear.

Final score projection: Texas 34 — Arkansas 31

