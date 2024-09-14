Arkansas State vs. Michigan CFB Prediction: Can New Michigan QB Spark Offense?

Unranked Arkansas State heads to Ann Arbor to face #17 Michigan at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Can the Wolverines cover the 22.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Arkansas State vs. Michigan betting prediction.

Arkansas State is 2-0 straight up this season and 0-2 against the spread. They beat Central Arkansas in Week 1 and toppled Tulsa last week.

Michigan is 1-1 straight up this season and 0-2 against the spread. They defeated Fresno State in Week 1 and lost to Texas last weekend.

Arkansas State vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

127 Arkansas State Red Wolves (+22.5) at 128 Michigan Wolverines (-22.5); o/u 47.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Arkansas State vs. Michigan Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Notes

Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor did a little bit of everything in his team’s 28-24 home win over Tulsa on Saturday. In that game, the sophomore from Kernersville, NC completed 21 of 32 passes for 255 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Raynor also recorded 19 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Red Wolves junior wide receiver Corey Rucker also played well in his team’s triumph last weekend. The 6’0” 214-pound X-receiver caught 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Rucker leads Arkansas State in receptions (13), receiving yards (239), and receiving touchdowns (2) this season.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore will sit out Saturday’s contest as he recovers from a torn ACL. Moore is slated to miss a significant chunk of the 2024 season but could be back at some point.

Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham and wide receiver Joe Taylor are both listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries ahead of Saturday’s game.

Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle has been recovering from a UCL tear in his right elbow, but he’s listed as probable to play against Arkansas State this weekend. Tuttle will take the reins from senior QB Davis Warren who has a TD-INT ratio of 2-3 and a QBR of 39.9 in 2 starts this season.

Arkansas State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Red Wolves are 3-5 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2014 season.

Michigan is 9-5-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Michigan is 11-9-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Arkansas State vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Sometime during Michigan’s crushing 31-12 loss to Texas, it seemed clear that the Wolverines needed a new quarterback. Michigan had been using 6’2” senior Davis Warren as the signal caller, but he’s only thrown for 322 yards in 2 games. He’s also thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2) this season and posted a subpar QBR of 39.9 on top of that. Not helping matters is that Warren took a sack in each game and his play has the Wolverines sitting dead last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game. Enter Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle.

Tuttle played sparingly for the Wolverines last season but did well in limited action. The 6’4” senior from San Marcos, CA completed 88.2% of his passes, threw a touchdown, didn’t throw any interceptions, and ran for 35 yards on just 4 carries (8.8 YPC average). Tuttle is now recovered from a UCL injury he suffered last season. He should provide the Michigan offense with the jolt and spark that it so desperately needs. I’m taking the Wolverines to win this one at home in blowout fashion on Saturday afternoon.