Arizona vs. BYU: Total too low?

The Arizona Wildcats will travel to Provo to take on the Cougars. Are the Cougars a good bet to cover as 3.5-point favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. BYU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

177 Arizona (+3.5) at 178 BYU (-3.5); o/u 49

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

TV: FOX

Arizona vs. BYU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Arizona dropped to 3-2, losing to Texas Tech by six points last Saturday. Tetairoa McMillian continued his strong season catching 8 passes for 161 yards. The Wildcats look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

The Cougars improved to 5-0, defeating Baylor by six points on September 28th. Jake Retzlaff threw for 216 yards and added 53 yards on the ground. The Cougars look to move to 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona vs. BYU BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. This number feels short BYU has shown their ability to score especially at home which is the case here. On the other side Arizona has underperformed offensively at times this year, but I still have belief that this Wildcats will able to do enough to push this game over the total. They have plenty of playmakers. Over is the play.

Arizona vs. BYU Prediction: Over 49