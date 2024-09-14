Alabama vs. Wisconsin CFB Prediction: Can Tide Roll in Madison?

Number 4 Alabama heads to Madison to face unranked Wisconsin at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 16.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Wisconsin betting prediction.

Alabama is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They beat Western Kentucky in Week 1 and toppled South Florida last week.

Wisconsin is 2-0 straight up this season and 0-2 against the spread. They defeated Western Michigan in Week 1 and beat South Dakota last weekend.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Matchup & Betting Odds

115 Alabama Crimson Tide (-16.5) at 116 Wisconsin Badgers (+16.5); o/u 48.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

TV: FOX

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor is probable to play on Saturday with an arm injury. Proctor was a freshman All-American for the Crimson Tide last season.

Crimson Tide redshirt freshman wide receiver Cole Adams is doubtful to play on Saturday due to an arm injury. He had one catch for 5 yards against South Florida last weekend.

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale will miss Saturday’s game and most of the 2024 season with a significant knee injury. Hale had 5 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in 4 games of action for Alabama last season.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin wide receiver Joseph Griffin (undisclosed) and defensive lineman James Thompson (upper body) will both miss Saturday’s home clash with Alabama. Griffin had 25 catches for 345 yards and a touchdown in 12 games of action for Boston College last season.

Badgers tight end Rob Booker, outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger, offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, wide receiver Quincy Burroughs, and running back Tawee Walker are all questionable to play on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. Walker is listed as the team’s starting running back on the depth chart and he ran for 513 yards and 7 touchdowns while playing for Oklahoma last season.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Alabama is 8-5 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Crimson Tide are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Wisconsin is 2-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Wisconsin is 2-4-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Betting Prediction

Nick Saban might be gone, but Alabama is still loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball. The Crimson Tide brought in the #2 recruiting class and #3 transfer portal class this past offseason according to 247Sports.com. What’s more, Alabama’s roster talent has been on full display through the season’s first two weeks. The Tide smoked Western Kentucky in Week 1 63-0, then thumped South Florida in Week 2 by a score of 42-16. Alabama has the second-best points-per-play margin in the country this year (0.663) and ranks in the top 15 in both yards per play and yards per play allowed this season. These two teams played each other in Arlington at AT&T stadium in 2015. Alabama won that game 35-17. This game might be in Madison, but the talent disparity is still pretty wide between the Crimson Tide and the Badgers. I’m laying the points with Bama on the road on Saturday afternoon.