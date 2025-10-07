Alabama vs Missouri odds: noon ABC line, buy/sell points

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 5:40 pm by admin

The Alabama vs Missouri odds frame a noon-window SEC headliner as Alabama visits a ranked Missouri in Columbia. With an ABC kickoff and campus buzzing, early action trimmed the Crimson Tide from -4 to -3 while the total slid from mid-50s to low-50s. Below we stack up opening vs. current numbers, public tickets, quick injuries/weather, sharp trends, and buy/sell points. For live context, open the College Football odds page, our CFB public betting chart, and the CFB hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Alabama vs Missouri — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

Alabama vs Missouri Odds — Open (Oct 7)

Spread: Alabama -4 / Missouri +4

Alabama -4 / Missouri +4 Moneyline: (listed later at most books)

(listed later at most books) Total: 56.5

56.5 Notes: Books opened -4/56.5; early Mizzou +4 and Under interest showed quickly.

Current Odds — Live Board (as of Tue, Oct 7)

Spread: Alabama -3 (-110) / Missouri +3 (-110)

Alabama -3 (-110) / Missouri +3 (-110) Moneyline: Alabama -155 / Missouri +130

Alabama -155 / Missouri +130 Total: 51.5 (o/u -110)

51.5 (o/u -110) Move (open → now): Tide -4 → -3; total 56.5 → 51.5 on steady Under money.

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Alabama ~60% / Missouri ~40%

Alabama ~60% / Missouri ~40% Total tickets: Under ~55% / Over ~45%

Under ~55% / Over ~45% Read: Public shade to the Tide, but Missouri +3 has drawn sharp grabs; Under tickets match the total drop.

Injuries & Weather

Alabama: OL rotation trending healthy; WR room mostly full-go.

OL rotation trending healthy; WR room mostly full-go. Missouri: Skill group mostly available; monitor final WR/CB statuses on gameday.

Skill group mostly available; monitor final WR/CB statuses on gameday. Weather: Mid-60s at noon, light wind (5–8 mph) — minimal impact.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Alabama vs Missouri Betting Trends

Alabama is 4–1 ATS in its last five meetings with Missouri.

Missouri is 6–2 ATS in its last eight at home.

Under is 6–3 in Alabama’s last nine SEC games.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Under 51.5 (-110). With noon kick and two defenses comfortable forcing long drives, the market move toward the Under is justified. If you prefer a side, +3.5 would be the buy on Mizzou.

Buy up to: Under 52 (-115); Missouri +3.5 (-120)

Under 52 (-115); Missouri +3.5 (-120) Sell down to: Under 50 (-105); Missouri +3 (-105)

Under 50 (-105); Missouri +3 (-105) Alt angles: 1H Under 25.5; Alabama TT Under if it pops 28.5+

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.