Alabama vs Missouri odds: noon ABC line, buy/sell points

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 5:40 pm by admin
The Alabama vs Missouri odds frame a noon-window SEC headliner as Alabama visits a ranked Missouri in Columbia. With an ABC kickoff and campus buzzing, early action trimmed the Crimson Tide from -4 to -3 while the total slid from mid-50s to low-50s. Below we stack up opening vs. current numbers, public tickets, quick injuries/weather, sharp trends, and buy/sell points. For live context, open the College Football odds page, our CFB public betting chart, and the CFB hub.
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Alabama vs Missouri — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)
Alabama vs Missouri Odds — Open (Oct 7)
- Spread: Alabama -4 / Missouri +4
- Moneyline: (listed later at most books)
- Total: 56.5
- Notes: Books opened -4/56.5; early Mizzou +4 and Under interest showed quickly.
Current Odds — Live Board (as of Tue, Oct 7)
- Spread: Alabama -3 (-110) / Missouri +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Alabama -155 / Missouri +130
- Total: 51.5 (o/u -110)
- Move (open → now): Tide -4 → -3; total 56.5 → 51.5 on steady Under money.
💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈
Public Betting — Tickets
- Spread tickets: Alabama ~60% / Missouri ~40%
- Total tickets: Under ~55% / Over ~45%
- Read: Public shade to the Tide, but Missouri +3 has drawn sharp grabs; Under tickets match the total drop.
Injuries & Weather
- Alabama: OL rotation trending healthy; WR room mostly full-go.
- Missouri: Skill group mostly available; monitor final WR/CB statuses on gameday.
- Weather: Mid-60s at noon, light wind (5–8 mph) — minimal impact.
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Alabama vs Missouri Betting Trends
- Alabama is 4–1 ATS in its last five meetings with Missouri.
- Missouri is 6–2 ATS in its last eight at home.
- Under is 6–3 in Alabama’s last nine SEC games.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Under 51.5 (-110). With noon kick and two defenses comfortable forcing long drives, the market move toward the Under is justified. If you prefer a side, +3.5 would be the buy on Mizzou.
- Buy up to: Under 52 (-115); Missouri +3.5 (-120)
- Sell down to: Under 50 (-105); Missouri +3 (-105)
- Alt angles: 1H Under 25.5; Alabama TT Under if it pops 28.5+
🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.