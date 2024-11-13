Close Menu

    Akron vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: Total set too low by oddsmakers?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Akron vs. Northern Illinois

    The Akron vs. Northern Illinois matchup will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET from Huskie Stadium in Dekalb, IL tonight. With the number sitting at just 45 points, has the total for tonight’s MAC matchup set too low by oddsmakers?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Akron Zips (+15.5) at Northern Illinois Huskies (-15.5); o/u 45

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

    Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL

    TV: CBSSN

    Akron vs. Northern Illinois Public Betting: Bettors Backing Huskies

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Northern Illinois. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Finley throws for four touchdowns in near comeback

    Ben Finley completed 22 of 41 passes for 354 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 41-30 loss against Buffalo. He also had nine rushes for negative seven yards.

    Finley was pretty static throughout the matchup, until he unleashed three passing touchdowns and almost brought his team to a comeback against the Bulls. The starting quarterback may not have snuck out a win, but he put together his best performance since Week 3 against Colgate, and he should be primed for another high-volume performance against Northern Illinois on Nov. 13.

    Hampton throws for two touchdowns vs. WMU

    Ethan Hampton completed 13 of 16 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns during Wednesday’s 42-28 win against Western Michigan. Hampton was very efficient in his low passing output, finishing the game with his second-best completion percentage of the season. The 6-foot-3 quarterback also dished out two touchdowns, both in the second quarter, and he may have passed more if the game didn’t tilt so heavily in the Huskies’ favor. He’s surpassed 200 passing yards just once this season, but the rush-heavy Northern Illinois offense makes it hard for him to reach high volumes of passing yards especially in closer conference games.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Akron’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing Northern Illinois

    Northern Illinois is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Akron

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Northern Illinois’s last 5 games when playing Akron

    Akron vs. Northern Illinois Prediction

    Take the over. This total is too low. The over is 6-3 in Akron games this season, cashing in two out of the Zips’ last three games. Akron has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and has allowed at least 21 points in four consecutive matchups. While the over is just 4-4-1 in NIU games this season, it has hit in back-to-back Huskie games. NIU is coming off a 42-28 beatdown of Western Michigan on the road. If the Huskies can get their offense cranking again tonight, the over should be as sure a bet as you’ll find on tonight’s sports slate.

    Akron vs. Northern Illinois Prediction: OVER 45

