Akron vs. Kent State Prediction: Will Golden Flashes go over their team total?

MACtion is back for another week, starting with the Akron vs. Kent State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Zips cover as a 10-point road favorite? Or is there a smarter bet on the board for this conference matchup from Kent, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Akron Zips (-10) at Kent State Golden Flashes (+10); o/u 48.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

TV: CBSSN

Akron vs. Kent State Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Zips

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Akron. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Finley throws for 205 yards, one TD in loss

Ben Finley completed 19 of 52 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown during Wednesday’s 29-16 loss versus Northern Illinois. Finley was extremely inefficient off his 52 passing attempts, with a season-low 36.5 completion percentage. The 6-foot-3 quarterback still dished out a score to Adrian Norton, but that was just about the only bright spot for the Zips’ offense. Still, Finley has amassed 2,137 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

Ulatowski struggles in loss to Miami OH

Tommy Ulatowski completed 10 of 21 passes for 82 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Wednesday’s 34-7 defeat versus Miami (OH). He also had 10 rushes for six yards. Ulatowski was back under center for the Golden Flashes against the RedHawks, but he still struggled considerably with just 82 total passing yards. Kent State remains the worst team in the conference, and the junior quarterback hasn’t done much to help these struggles so far this year.

Akron vs. Kent State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Akron’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 7 games when playing Kent State

Kent State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Akron

Kent State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Akron

Akron vs. Kent State Prediction

This will take a leap of faith given their struggles this season, but I like the Golden Flashes to go over their team total of 18.5. They’ve scored exactly seven points in their last eight quarters. They’ve scored more than 19 points just once over their last 10 games. They’re not good offensively. Full stop.

However, Akron doesn’t play much defense. The Zips have allowed at least 19 points in every…single…game they’ve played this season. In fact, they’ve allowed 30 or more points in six of their 10 games in 2024.

If you look at the head-to-head matchups between these two teams, Kent State has scored at least 19 points in six straight games against Akron. Were those Golden Flashes team better than the version we’ll see tonight? Undoubtedly. But I’m willing to bet that this Akron defense doesn’t show up again.

Akron vs. Kent State Prediction: Kent State over 18.5 Points