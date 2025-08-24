2025 College Football Week 1 Odds: Key Matchups & Storylines

The 2025 college football season officially kicks off with a lineup of high-stakes matchups packed with betting intrigue, compelling storylines, and historic rivalries. Week 1 betting odds spotlight major showdowns like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State, the early test between LSU and Clemson, and an explosive Saturday night pairing of Notre Dame at Miami—all offering prime wagering value and early-season drama.
Thursday, August 28 (Week 1)
- No. 25 Boise State @ South Florida — USF is a 6-point favorite, total set at 64, airing on ESPN at 11:30 p.m. ET. This matchup showcases Boise State’s playoff-look performance from last season versus South Florida’s returning offensive firepower.
- Nebraska @ Cincinnati (Kansas City Classic) — Cincinnati opens +6.5, total 52.5, on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. ET. A unique neutral-site test for Nebraska’s rising QB Dylan Raiola and offensive line, facing Cincinnati’s home-region environment.
Saturday, August 30 (Week 1)
- No. 1 Texas @ No. 3 Ohio State — Ohio State favored by 2.5, total 48.5, on FOX at noon ET. This rematch of last year’s CFP semifinal carries extra weight as Texas debuts Heisman hopeful Arch Manning, making them a rare top-ranked underdog.
- No. 24 Tennessee @ Syracuse (in Atlanta) — Syracuse +14, total 53.5, on ABC at noon ET. With Tennessee facing QB uncertainty, Syracuse has a cushion in this neutral-site opener.
- No. 9 LSU @ No. 4 Clemson — Clemson favored by 4, total 57.5, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. A pivotal SEC-ACC clash featuring two talented QB prospects, significance for NFL scouts and CFP aspirations.
- Virginia Tech @ No. 13 South Carolina — South Carolina -7.5, total 48.5, on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. A chance for the Gamecocks to affirm their poll standing in a high-profile neutral-site test.
- No. 6 Notre Dame @ No. 10 Miami (FL) — Notre Dame favored by 2.5, total 50.5, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. A top-10 skirmish with playoff stakes and cross-conference bragging rights.
Notable Week 1 Storylines
- Texas vs. Ohio State: A heavyweight rematch with national championship implications. Texas enters as a top-ranked underdog—a rarity not seen since 1978—while Ohio State returns to the spotlight after last year’s win over Texas.
- LSU vs. Clemson: Two Tigers collide in an early-season litmus test. Quarterback matchups between Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik have scouts buzzing, with early playoff buzz on the line.
- Tennessee with QB questions: A potential shaky start with a freshman or transfer at QB. Syracuse’s 14-point lean gives them a strong edge unless Tennessee stabilizes quickly.
- Notre Dame vs. Miami: A cross-conference challenge featuring elite legs and defensive matchups. Another marquee fixture in the Week 1 betting landscape.
- Boise State & North teams on the rise: Boise State looks to build on their Mountain West success, while USF and Cincinnati test themselves in big-market settings.
College Football Week 1 Odds
|Date & Time
|Matchup
|Odds (Favored)
|Total
|Thu, Aug 28, 11:30 p.m.
|Boise State @ South Florida
|South Florida –6
|64
|Thu, Aug 28, 5:30 p.m.
|Nebraska @ Cincinnati
|Cincinnati +6.5
|52.5
|Sat, Aug 30, 12 p.m.
|Texas @ Ohio State
|Ohio State –2.5
|48.5
|Sat, Aug 30, 12 p.m.
|Tennessee @ Syracuse (Atlanta)
|Syracuse +14
|53.5
|Sat, Aug 30, 3 p.m.
|Virginia Tech @ South Carolina
|South Carolina –7.5
|48.5
|Sat, Aug 30, 7:30 p.m.
|LSU @ Clemson
|Clemson –4
|57.5
|Sat, Aug 30, 7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame @ Miami
|Notre Dame –2.5
|50.5
With a loaded Week 1 schedule, there’s plenty to analyze and bet on. From high-stakes rematches to QB uncertainties and early playoff indicators, this opening weekend offers something for every college football bettor. Use this guide to fine-tune your strategy—and let’s get ahead of the action.