2025 College Football Week 1 Odds: Key Matchups & Storylines

The 2025 college football season officially kicks off with a lineup of high-stakes matchups packed with betting intrigue, compelling storylines, and historic rivalries. Week 1 betting odds spotlight major showdowns like No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State, the early test between LSU and Clemson, and an explosive Saturday night pairing of Notre Dame at Miami—all offering prime wagering value and early-season drama.

Thursday, August 28 (Week 1)

No. 25 Boise State @ South Florida — USF is a 6-point favorite , total set at 64, airing on ESPN at 11:30 p.m. ET. This matchup showcases Boise State’s playoff-look performance from last season versus South Florida’s returning offensive firepower.

— , total set at 64, airing on ESPN at 11:30 p.m. ET. This matchup showcases Boise State’s playoff-look performance from last season versus South Florida’s returning offensive firepower. Nebraska @ Cincinnati (Kansas City Classic) — Cincinnati opens +6.5, total 52.5, on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. ET. A unique neutral-site test for Nebraska’s rising QB Dylan Raiola and offensive line, facing Cincinnati’s home-region environment.

Saturday, August 30 (Week 1)

No. 1 Texas @ No. 3 Ohio State — Ohio State favored by 2.5 , total 48.5, on FOX at noon ET. This rematch of last year’s CFP semifinal carries extra weight as Texas debuts Heisman hopeful Arch Manning, making them a rare top-ranked underdog.

— , total 48.5, on FOX at noon ET. This rematch of last year’s CFP semifinal carries extra weight as Texas debuts Heisman hopeful Arch Manning, making them a rare top-ranked underdog. No. 24 Tennessee @ Syracuse (in Atlanta) — Syracuse +14 , total 53.5, on ABC at noon ET. With Tennessee facing QB uncertainty, Syracuse has a cushion in this neutral-site opener.

(in Atlanta) — , total 53.5, on ABC at noon ET. With Tennessee facing QB uncertainty, Syracuse has a cushion in this neutral-site opener. No. 9 LSU @ No. 4 Clemson — Clemson favored by 4 , total 57.5, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. A pivotal SEC-ACC clash featuring two talented QB prospects, significance for NFL scouts and CFP aspirations.

— , total 57.5, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. A pivotal SEC-ACC clash featuring two talented QB prospects, significance for NFL scouts and CFP aspirations. Virginia Tech @ No. 13 South Carolina — South Carolina -7.5 , total 48.5, on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. A chance for the Gamecocks to affirm their poll standing in a high-profile neutral-site test.

— , total 48.5, on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. A chance for the Gamecocks to affirm their poll standing in a high-profile neutral-site test. No. 6 Notre Dame @ No. 10 Miami (FL) — Notre Dame favored by 2.5, total 50.5, on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. A top-10 skirmish with playoff stakes and cross-conference bragging rights.

Notable Week 1 Storylines

Texas vs. Ohio State : A heavyweight rematch with national championship implications. Texas enters as a top-ranked underdog—a rarity not seen since 1978—while Ohio State returns to the spotlight after last year’s win over Texas.

: A heavyweight rematch with national championship implications. Texas enters as a top-ranked underdog—a rarity not seen since 1978—while Ohio State returns to the spotlight after last year’s win over Texas. LSU vs. Clemson : Two Tigers collide in an early-season litmus test. Quarterback matchups between Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik have scouts buzzing, with early playoff buzz on the line.

: Two Tigers collide in an early-season litmus test. Quarterback matchups between Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik have scouts buzzing, with early playoff buzz on the line. Tennessee with QB questions : A potential shaky start with a freshman or transfer at QB. Syracuse’s 14-point lean gives them a strong edge unless Tennessee stabilizes quickly.

: A potential shaky start with a freshman or transfer at QB. Syracuse’s 14-point lean gives them a strong edge unless Tennessee stabilizes quickly. Notre Dame vs. Miami : A cross-conference challenge featuring elite legs and defensive matchups. Another marquee fixture in the Week 1 betting landscape.

: A cross-conference challenge featuring elite legs and defensive matchups. Another marquee fixture in the Week 1 betting landscape. Boise State & North teams on the rise: Boise State looks to build on their Mountain West success, while USF and Cincinnati test themselves in big-market settings.

Get in on Week 1 Action

Ready to lock in your Week 1 College Football bets? Don’t miss out— Bet Now at Bovada for exclusive odds and opportunities to make your opening weekend wagers with confidence!

Date & Time Matchup Odds (Favored) Total Thu, Aug 28, 11:30 p.m. Boise State @ South Florida South Florida –6 64 Thu, Aug 28, 5:30 p.m. Nebraska @ Cincinnati Cincinnati +6.5 52.5 Sat, Aug 30, 12 p.m. Texas @ Ohio State Ohio State –2.5 48.5 Sat, Aug 30, 12 p.m. Tennessee @ Syracuse (Atlanta) Syracuse +14 53.5 Sat, Aug 30, 3 p.m. Virginia Tech @ South Carolina South Carolina –7.5 48.5 Sat, Aug 30, 7:30 p.m. LSU @ Clemson Clemson –4 57.5 Sat, Aug 30, 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame @ Miami Notre Dame –2.5 50.5

With a loaded Week 1 schedule, there’s plenty to analyze and bet on. From high-stakes rematches to QB uncertainties and early playoff indicators, this opening weekend offers something for every college football bettor. Use this guide to fine-tune your strategy—and let’s get ahead of the action.