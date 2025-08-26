Boise State vs. South Florida Betting Odds & Preview – Thursday, August 28, 2025

The 2025 College Football season kicks off with a bang as Boise State battles South Florida in Tampa on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Our Boise State vs. South Florida college football preview covers everything bettors and fans need—betting odds, public betting trends, key storylines, and historical context. With Boise State opening the season as a ranked favorite and South Florida eager to make noise at home, this primetime clash sets the tone for an action-packed Week 1

Date & Time: Thursday, August 28, 2025 – Kickoff 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL TV/Streaming: ESPN

Boise St. vs. So. Florida Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Boise State –6.0 (–110) | South Florida +6.0 (–110)

Boise State –6.0 (–110) | South Florida +6.0 (–110) Moneyline: Boise State –220 | South Florida +180

Boise State –220 | South Florida +180 Total (Over/Under): 63.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

The latest public betting data shows a strong majority of wagers are coming in on Boise State both against the spread (69%) and on the moneyline. Bettors are backing the Broncos’ consistency and depth, while South Florida is attracting underdog interest from contrarians.

For current updated percentages, check the full chart here:

College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Boise State enters the year with momentum after a Top-25 finish and is once again viewed as the Mountain West’s powerhouse. With quarterback Maddux Madsen leading the offense, the Broncos look to start fast against a non-conference opponent.

enters the year with momentum after a Top-25 finish and is once again viewed as the Mountain West’s powerhouse. With quarterback Maddux Madsen leading the offense, the Broncos look to start fast against a non-conference opponent. South Florida gets a chance to prove themselves on the national stage at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls continue to rebuild and see this game as an early opportunity to make a statement in front of their home fans.

gets a chance to prove themselves on the national stage at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls continue to rebuild and see this game as an early opportunity to make a statement in front of their home fans. This neutral-feel setting in Florida presents Boise with an early test outside their region, while USF hopes the home environment provides an edge against a heavily favored opponent.

Boise State/ South Florida Trends

Boise State has covered the spread in four of their last five season openers .

. South Florida has struggled historically against Top 25 opponents, going 2–8 in their last 10 tries .

. The Over has hit in three of the last four season-opening games for both programs.

for both programs. Heavy early public action on Boise State may push the line closer to –7 by kickoff.

Final Thoughts

Boise State comes into this matchup with higher expectations, deeper experience, and a betting market heavily leaning in their favor. South Florida’s best chance may come from riding the energy of a home crowd and trying to keep pace offensively. Still, the Broncos’ balance on both sides of the ball makes them a tough opening-week opponent.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Boise State –6 looks fair given their track record and public backing.

Total: With both teams capable of scoring, the Over 63.5 could see action, but defenses will need to hold up early.

