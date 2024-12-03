Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Will game turn into defensive struggle?

No. 22 Texas A&M will host Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge Presented by Continental Tire at 9:00 p.m. ET. Will the Aggies cover the 8.5 or is there a better bet in tonight’s Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+8) at Texas A&M Aggies (-8); o/u 143.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Public Betting: Bettors laying points with Aggies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Spillers produces 18 points

TreVon Spillers produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday’s 57-51 victory over Minnesota. Spillers was coming off a double-double in the loss to Florida on Thursday, tallying 14 points and 13 rebounds, and he remains an elite two-way threat for Wake Forest. He has three double-doubles in nine appearances so far in 2024-25.

Washington contributes 11 points

Solomon Washington contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 24 minutes during Saturday’s 81-77 win over Rutgers. Washington has started every game for the Aggies, but he’s having a rough go of it from the field, hitting just 35.1 percent of his shots. Considering how close to the basket the big man plays, that should be much higher. His three point percentage (16.7) has also been dismal. Washington doesn’t need to light it up as a jump-shooter, but he’ll need to find more efficient ways to score because it’s been a slow start for the junior.

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M CBB Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Wake Forest is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Texas A&M is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Texas A&M’s last 11 games at home

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

Take the under. These two teams met in 2022 and Texas A&M’s 67-52 victory fell below the 146-point under. More relevant to tonight’s matchup, the Demon Deacons have cashed three straight unders and in four out of their last five games overall. On the other side, the over is 3-0 in A&M’s last three games but I think Wake will drag the Aggies into a slower-paced game.

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 143.5