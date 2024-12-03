Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAB Articles

    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Will game turn into defensive struggle?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

    No. 22 Texas A&M will host Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge Presented by Continental Tire at 9:00 p.m. ET. Will the Aggies cover the 8.5 or is there a better bet in tonight’s Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+8) at Texas A&M Aggies (-8); o/u 143.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

    Reed Arena, College Station, TX

    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Public Betting: Bettors laying points with Aggies

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Texas A&M when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Spillers produces 18 points

    TreVon Spillers produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday’s 57-51 victory over Minnesota. Spillers was coming off a double-double in the loss to Florida on Thursday, tallying 14 points and 13 rebounds, and he remains an elite two-way threat for Wake Forest. He has three double-doubles in nine appearances so far in 2024-25.

    Washington contributes 11 points

    Solomon Washington contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 24 minutes during Saturday’s 81-77 win over Rutgers. Washington has started every game for the Aggies, but he’s having a rough go of it from the field, hitting just 35.1 percent of his shots. Considering how close to the basket the big man plays, that should be much higher. His three point percentage (16.7) has also been dismal. Washington doesn’t need to light it up as a jump-shooter, but he’ll need to find more efficient ways to score because it’s been a slow start for the junior.

    Wake Forest is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    Wake Forest is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    Texas A&M is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Texas A&M’s last 11 games at home

    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. These two teams met in 2022 and Texas A&M’s 67-52 victory fell below the 146-point under. More relevant to tonight’s matchup, the Demon Deacons have cashed three straight unders and in four out of their last five games overall. On the other side, the over is 3-0 in A&M’s last three games but I think Wake will drag the Aggies into a slower-paced game.

    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 143.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com