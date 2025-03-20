Utah State vs. UCLA Prediction: Will Bruins cover point spread?

​The UCLA Bruins (22-10) will face the Utah State Aggies (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:25 p.m. ET (6:25 p.m. PT) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Utah State vs. UCLA matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah State Aggies (+5.5) at UCLA Bruins (-5.5); o/u 144

9:25 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: TNT

Utah State vs. UCLA Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Bruins

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region. The Bruins concluded their regular season with a 22-10 record, including a 13-8 mark in Big Ten play. They are known for their balanced offensive attack and solid defensive schemes. UCLA has been favored in most of their matchups this season, holding a 10-3 record against the spread when favored by at least 5.5 points.

Utah State Aggies

Utah State, the No. 10 seed, secured their spot in the tournament with a 26-7 record, including a 16-6 mark in Mountain West Conference play. The Aggies are recognized for their strong defensive play and efficient scoring. They have been effective as underdogs, covering the spread in 15 of 31 games this season.

Matchup Overview

This matchup features contrasting styles: UCLA’s high-scoring offense against Utah State’s defensive prowess. The Bruins enter as 5.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 143.5 points.

Key Factors

Pace of Play: UCLA’s ability to dictate the game’s tempo will be crucial in breaking down Utah State’s defense.​

Defensive Matchups: Utah State’s defense will need to contain UCLA’s key scorers to have a chance at an upset.​

Experience: UCLA’s experience in high-pressure games may provide an edge in close situations.

Utah State vs. UCLA CBB Prediction:

I’m laying the points with the Bruins at Bovada.lv. UCLA has had an up-and-down season but the Bruins are ultra-talented. Because of that talent, they’re capable of surprising and making a surprising run in the tournament. Of course, they’re one of those teams that could also get bounced in the first round because they don’t always play to their capabilities. Nonetheless, I think this is a solid Aggies team but I’m willing to bet they catch the Bruins at their best.

Utah State vs. UCLA Hoops Prediction: UCLA BRUINS -5.5