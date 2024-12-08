UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction: Can Ducks move to 10-0?

Unranked UCLA heads to Eugene to face #12 Oregon on Sunday. The game is at 6:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can UCLA cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Oregon prediction.

The UCLA Bruins are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

The Oregon Ducks are 9-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-3 ATS this season.

UCLA vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

793 UCLA Bruins (+3.5) at 794 Oregon Ducks (-3.5); o/u 140.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 8, 2024

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

UCLA vs. Oregon Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau had a big game in his team’s 69-58 win over Washington on Tuesday. In that contest, the Oregon State transfer posted 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 6 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the foul line in the victory.

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Tuesday. In 26 minutes, the sophomore from Chicago recorded 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Mack is third on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game this season.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad went off in his club’s 68-60 win over USC on Wednesday. The 6’0” sophomore posted 24 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He shot 5 of 13 from the field and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy was tremendous off the bench in his team’s victory on Wednesday. In 31 minutes of action, the 6’1” senior put up 18 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, a blocked shot, and 4 made three-pointers. Barthelemy is fourth on the club in scoring with 10.8 points per game this year.

UCLA vs. Oregon CBB Betting Trends

UCLA is 3-6-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

The Bruins are 12-17-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2022 season.

Oregon is 10-5 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season.

Oregon is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

UCLA vs. Oregon CBB Prediction:

The Ducks are back. Dana Altman is still one of the best head coaches in the sport. His team is 9-0 straight up and 6-3 ATS this season. Since 2010, when Altman became Oregon’s head coach, the Ducks have had a lot of success against the number. Since 2010, Oregon is 119-101-4 ATS as a home favorite and 155-134-6 ATS in conference games.

If you narrow the scope, Oregon still has several trends going for them. Since 2015, the Ducks are 120-104-2 ATS after a win and 35-27-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

UCLA is 7-1 straight up this season, but they have yet to play a true road game. The only neutral-site game the Bruins have played was against New Mexico in Henderson, NV on November 8th. UCLA lost that contest 72-64. I think the Bruins will have their hands full with a talented and well-coached Oregon team in Eugene on a sleepy Sunday night. I’m laying the points with the Ducks in this one.

UCLA vs. Oregon CBB Prediction: OREGON DUCKS -3.5