UC San Diego vs. Michigan Prediction: Will Tritons pull off 12 vs. 5 upset?

​The Michigan Wolverines (25-9, 17-6 Big Ten) will face the UC San Diego Tritons (30-4, 20-2 Big West) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s UC San Diego vs. Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UC San Diego Tritons (+2.5) vs. Michigan Wolverines (-2.5); o/u 142.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TBS

UC San Diego vs. Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Favor Wolverines

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the South Region. The Wolverines are coming off a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament, securing the championship after a mid-season slump. Key players include 7-footers Vladislav Goldin and Hunter Dickinson, who provide a significant presence in the paint. However, there are concerns about the team’s shooting consistency, particularly from beyond the arc.

UC San Diego Tritons

UC San Diego, the No. 12 seed, is making its NCAA Tournament debut after transitioning to Division I in 2020. The Tritons clinched the Big West Conference title with a 30-4 record, entering the tournament on a 15-game winning streak. They are known for their efficient offense, particularly their proficiency in 3-point shooting, which could exploit Michigan’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Matchup Overview

This game features contrasting styles: Michigan’s dominant inside game versus UC San Diego’s perimeter shooting. The Wolverines are favored by approximately 3.5 to 5.5 points, with over/under totals around 140.5 points. Analysts suggest that UC San Diego’s ability to control the game’s tempo and capitalize on 3-point opportunities could lead to an upset.

Key Factors

Inside Presence vs. Perimeter Shooting: Michigan’s size advantage in the paint will be challenged by UC San Diego’s shooting prowess from distance.​

Pace of Play: UC San Diego’s tempo control will be crucial in mitigating Michigan’s strengths and dictating the game’s flow.​

Shooting Efficiency: Both teams’ shooting accuracy, particularly from beyond the arc, will significantly impact the game’s outcome.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

I’m backing the Tritons at Bovada.lv. Perhaps I should show more respect to a conference title winner like the Wolverines. That said, the spread for this game tells us all we need to know about oddsmakers respect (or lack thereof) for Michigan. UC San Diego enters play tonight having won 10 straight games. The team is 8-2 against the spread over that same span. They’re most people’s favorites to pull off the 12 vs. 5 upset and I can see why.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan Hoops Prediction: UC SAN DIEGO +2.5